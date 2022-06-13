Highland Springs star, former Virginia Tech recruit Rashaud Pernell commits to Liberty

Highland Springs football star and first-team All-Metro edge rusher Rashaud Pernell (Class of 2022) on Monday announced he has committed to Liberty University following a falling out with Virginia Tech that saw the former Hokies recruit reopen his recruitment in May.

Tech’s coaching staff initiated those discussions, reported The Roanoke Times' Mike Niziolek. Pernell was listed as part of Tech’s roster throughout spring camp, but the Hokies released him from his national letter of intent that he signed in December.

“Just didn't feel good about it right now,” first-year Hokies coach Brent Pry said of Pernell.

“Didn't feel good about bringing him here. We had a good conversation with his coach at Highland Springs. We wish Rashaud a lot of luck and I've recommended him to a couple places that called. He needed to do some things before I was comfortable with him being here."

Pry declined to elaborate any further, Niziolek reported.

Pernell was the No. 730 ranked player in the 2022 class and No. 17 in the state (247Sports composite rankings). He had 16 scholarship offers including ones from Boston College, Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

A first-team all-Region 5C honoree, Pernell was the linchpin in a talented front wall for the region champion Springers, constantly defeating blockers and hounding people in the backfield. From his end position, had 40 solo tackles, 18 assists, 11 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. He also forced four fumbles and had two pass breakups.