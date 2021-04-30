Highland Springs, Stone Bridge to decide state title for fourth time in six seasons

Highland Springs coach Loren Johnson studied several successful programs when he became a head coach in 2003 at what is now Unity Reed High in Manassas. One of those was Thompson’s.

Johnson has experience against the single wing at several coaching stops, plus this will be the fourth time the teams have met in the state championship game in the past six years.

“You don’t [see the offense much around here],’’ Johnson said. “You just prepare with the mindset of you’ve just got to be disciplined. You’ve got to have great eye discipline. You’ve got to make sure you rep it as much as you can throughout the week, and then give the kids the confidence and the tools to try to defend it. If you don’t, they’ll run the ball down your throat. They’ve done that to us before.”

The Bulldogs ran for 396 yards in the 2016 game. Trailing 29-28 after Stone Bridge scored and made the 2-point conversion with 1:22 left in the game, the Springers came back to win on a 3-yard TD pass with 26.6 seconds left.

Gilliam, who played against Stone Bridge two years ago, said the Springers have been using a towel in practice to show where the ball goes.

“I think Highland Springs, if they’re getting ready, they’re going, ‘We’re probably going to see Stone Bridge,’” Thompson said. “And that’s the way we always think. We always think we’re going to see Highland Springs. … The preparation for that level of competition, that’s what you’re aiming for.”