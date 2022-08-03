Highland Springs, Thomas Dale football to meet in VHSL Benefit Game August 11

Highland Springs football will host Thomas Dale Thursday, Aug. 11 in a marquee preseason scrimmage and VHSL Benefit Game that pits two of the area's top programs against one another weeks before the regular season begins.

Springers director of athletics Harry Lee Daniel announced the contest Wednesday afternoon. Per VHSL rules, each program receives 1/3 of the proceeds from the game, with the other 1/3 going to the high school league.

The game will follow a scrimmage-type format, with simulated game situations and coaches permitted to stop play in order to provide instructions.

Junior varsity will begin play at 5:30 p.m., with varsity slated for a rough 7-7:30 start time. Tickets are $8 and available on GoFan.co.