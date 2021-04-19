Highland Springs to take on Maury in Class 5 state football semifinals, plus area volleyball and field hockey state pairings

Highland Springs will play at Maury (Norfolk) in the state football semifinals Saturday at 2 p.m. in a matchup of schools that have won the past five Class 5 titles.

The Springers (8-0), the lone area team remaining in the playoffs, won four consecutive state titles (2015-18) before being eliminated in the regionals in 2019. Maury (6-1) claimed the 2019 title. The Virginia High School League delayed the fall 2020 season until this spring because of the pandemic.

Highland Springs has four shutouts and has yielded just 31 points. Maury’s loss was to Lake Taylor (27-14). The Springers beat the Commodores 71-28 in the 2018 semifinals.

The winner plays the William Fleming-Stone Bridge winner for the championship.

Other state tournaments also get under way this week in volleyball, field hockey, golf, and cross country.

In boys volleyball, Patrick Henry is trying to add to its state record four consecutive titles. The Patriots won a Class 5 state title in 2016 and have won the past three Class 4 titles.

The James River boys are shooting for their third consecutive state title. The Rapids own the most boys championships with six.

Football state playoffs glance