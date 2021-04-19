 Skip to main content
Highland Springs to take on Maury in Class 5 state football semifinals, plus area volleyball and field hockey state pairings
20210403_SPO_SPRINGS

Highland Springs running back Jordan Jackson (22) gets a block from Highland Springs wide receiver Michael Hodge (13) as he makes his way to the endzone for a touchdown during a football game on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Varina High School football field in Henrico, Virginia.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Highland Springs will play at Maury (Norfolk) in the state football semifinals Saturday at 2 p.m. in a matchup of schools that have won the past five Class 5 titles.

The Springers (8-0), the lone area team remaining in the playoffs, won four consecutive state titles (2015-18) before being eliminated in the regionals in 2019. Maury (6-1) claimed the 2019 title. The Virginia High School League delayed the fall 2020 season until this spring because of the pandemic.

Highland Springs has four shutouts and has yielded just 31 points. Maury’s loss was to Lake Taylor (27-14). The Springers beat the Commodores 71-28 in the 2018 semifinals.

The winner plays the William Fleming-Stone Bridge winner for the championship.

Other state tournaments also get under way this week in volleyball, field hockey, golf, and cross country.

In boys volleyball, Patrick Henry is trying to add to its state record four consecutive titles. The Patriots won a Class 5 state title in 2016 and have won the past three Class 4 titles.

The James River boys are shooting for their third consecutive state title. The Rapids own the most boys championships with six.

Football state playoffs glance

Class 5

Saturday’s semifinals

Highland Springs at Maury, 2 p.m.

Field hockey state playoffs glance

Class 5

Tuesday’s semifinals

Frank Cox at Deep Run, 5

Volleyball boys state playoffs glance

Class 6

Tuesday’s semifinals

Oscar Smith at James River, 6

Thomas Dale at Grassfield, 6

Class 5

Tuesday’s semifinals

Gloucester at Glen Allen, 7

Deep Run at Frank Cox, 6

Class 4

Tuesday’s semifinals

Great Bridge at Patrick Henry, 6

Maggie Walker GS at Denbigh, 6:30

Volleyball girls state playoffs glance

Class 5

Tuesday’s semifinals

Hickory at Atlee, 6

Class 4

Tuesday’s semifinals

Grafton at Monacan, 6

Class 3

Tuesday’s semifinals

New Kent at George Mason, 6

Cross country state meets

Class 6 (boys and girls)

Thursday at The Oatlands, Leesburg

Class 5 (boys and girls)

Friday at The Oatlands, Leesburg

Class 4 (boys and girls)

Saturday at The Oatlands, Leesburg

Class 3 (boys and girls)

Wednesday at Green Hill Park, Salem

Class 2 (boys and girls)

Thursday at Green Hill Park, Salem

Golf girls state tournament

Wednesday

Central zone qualifier at Dogwood Trace Golf Course in Petersburg, 10 a.m.

