Highland Springs to undergo branding change, transition to full Nike school

Highland Springs is set to undergo a "major branding change" as it transitions to a full Nike school over the next three years, Springers director of athletics Harry Lee Daniel announced Wednesday.

"2022-2023 school year will bring a major branding change for @SpringersSports," Lee Daniel tweeted.

"I want to thank our partners @BSNSPORTS_VA [an equipment and apparel retailer based in Laurel] for all their help in this process. @SpringerSports will be transitioning to a full @Nike school over the next 3 years! Excited for our Student-Athletes."

The branding change will entail new Nike uniforms for every Springers sports team over the next three years. Lee Daniel went on to say that Springers football coach Loren Johnson and assistant principal Rick Lilly were "instrumental in helping make this possible for our school" and thanked principal Kenneth White for his support.

Highland Springs has become one of the most recognizable and prevalent high school athletic brands in Central Virginia and perhaps throughout the state. The Springers won a Class 5 boys basketball championship this season, the program's first state title since 2007.

Under Johnson, the Springers' football team has been one of the state's most successful over the past decade, winning Class 5 titles in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Highland Springs has also produced top athletic talent which has gone on to make significant collegiate and professional impacts, from current VCU basketball director of student-athlete development Brandon Rozzell, who led the Springers to that 2007 basketball title and was part of the Rams' legendary Final Four run in 2011, to NFL players Mekhi Becton (New York Jets), K'Von Wallace (Philadelphia Eagles) and Macho Harris (Virginia Tech, Eagles, Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers).