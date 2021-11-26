Highland Springs uses first-half blitz to beat Hermitage for Region 5C title

Highland Springs’ Rashaud Pernell kept a tight grip on the Region 5C championship trophy near the Springers’ locker room, letting a coach and teammate or two get a peek at it.
Region trophies seems to be standard issue when the Springers hand out equipment and jerseys in the preseason. With a pretty much complete performance in a 52-13 victory over visiting Hermitage on Friday afternoon, Highland Springs has won six region titles in seven years.
But to Pernell, a senior defensive lineman who has committed to Virginia Tech, a region trophy is the first of a two-part collection.
“It’s big for us, but we’re trying to win the state championship at the end of the day,” he said. “We’ve got two more to go.”
Highland Springs (10-3) will have a familiar opponent in the state semifinals. The Springers play Region D champ Stone Bridge (13-0).
Highland Springs beat Stone Bridge for the state title in 2015, ’16 and ’18. Stone Bridge finally got the upper hand in last year’s COVID-delayed season in the spring, beating the Springers 13-10 in overtime for the title.
Highland Springs is used to winning state titles. It won four in a row from 2015-2018. The impressive thing is they Springers have been able to sustain the state playoff run through multiple classes.
While it might seem they have ready-made players waiting, Springers coach Loren Johnson said it’s been difficult to keep the run going, even when he can see the talent and potential of each group “long before they get to the school.”
“When they don’t work towards that or they start to feel sorry for themselves or they start to pout a little bit, it makes it hard,” he said. “I have to temper myself and make sure I’m focused on developing the young men and not them being already where they need to be. I have to work to getting them there. I have to remind myself of that a lot.”
The Springers lost a lot of talent from last year’s team and took some early losses this year to North Carolina power Julius Chambers and West Virginia power Martinsburg. Pernell said this team started to gel about midseason. Johnson said he’d say it was “a little bit later.”
Friday seemed to be the culmination of a season of progress.
Highland Springs was dominating in all phases. Aziz Foster-Powell started an early blitz by ripping off a 63-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage. Three plays later, Lance Nelson Jr. returned a 30-yard interception for a TD that made it 14-0 less than 2 minutes into the game.
It was 17-0 after one quarter and 38-0 at halftime.
“We made some mistakes at the beginning of the game,” Hermitage coach Timothy Jean-Pierre said. “We just dug a deeper hole against a quality football team. At the end of the day, the better team won.”
Among the Springers’ other highlights were a 76-yard punt return for a TD from Quanye Veney and a one-handed catch from Takye Heath for another. Foster-Powell had 130 yards on seven carries.
Defensively, the Springers never really allowed the Panthers any room to get going. Running back Jeremiah Coney, the region offensive player of the year, was bottled up and had 47 yards on 17 carries. Much of that came on two carries in the fourth quarter.
Hermitage (10-3) had 50 yards rushing and 168 yards total, with 68 coming on a pass play that set up a 3-yard TD run by Coney with 6:47 left in the game.
In its past seven games, Highland Springs has allowed just 33 points.
“At the beginning of the season, we were kind of having mental breakdowns on defense,” said Pernell, who had a couple of sacks. “After we got the chemistry right, it was ballgame. We’re playing lights out defense right now.”
