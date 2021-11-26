Highland Springs uses first-half blitz to beat Hermitage for Region 5C title

While it might seem they have ready-made players waiting, Springers coach Loren Johnson said it’s been difficult to keep the run going, even when he can see the talent and potential of each group “long before they get to the school.”

“When they don’t work towards that or they start to feel sorry for themselves or they start to pout a little bit, it makes it hard,” he said. “I have to temper myself and make sure I’m focused on developing the young men and not them being already where they need to be. I have to work to getting them there. I have to remind myself of that a lot.”

The Springers lost a lot of talent from last year’s team and took some early losses this year to North Carolina power Julius Chambers and West Virginia power Martinsburg. Pernell said this team started to gel about midseason. Johnson said he’d say it was “a little bit later.”

Friday seemed to be the culmination of a season of progress.

Highland Springs was dominating in all phases. Aziz Foster-Powell started an early blitz by ripping off a 63-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage. Three plays later, Lance Nelson Jr. returned a 30-yard interception for a TD that made it 14-0 less than 2 minutes into the game.

It was 17-0 after one quarter and 38-0 at halftime.