Highland Springs vs. L.C. Bird: Two of the Richmond area's most storied high school football programs clash for a region title

When told that his Skyhawks reflect the personality of their coach, and that many have begun to herald the return of old-school L.C. Bird football toward the end of this resurgent season, the emotion in Troy Taylor's voice was apparent.

"I'm a Bird guy, coached at Meadowbrook, I hoped that we were always tough," Taylor said Tuesday as his rugged Skyhawks (9-3) prepare for their tallest task to date in Saturday's Region 5C championship against top-seeded Highland Springs (12-0) at the new Victor W. Kreiter Stadium with kickoff set for 2 p.m.

"These kids have been with me for four years. We've spent a lot of time together, and we love each other," Taylor continued.

"It's like we're family. So I guess you kind of take on peoples' personalities that you're around a lot. I just hope we play tough and never quit. This school means a lot to me."

Football in the central region means a lot to the always exuberant Taylor, he added, so the historic backdrop of Saturday's matchup with the Springers and coach Loren Johnson is something he cherishes.

"I understand the tradition of both programs, the two winningest programs in the history of the central region," Taylor said.

"It's just a great honor to be the head football coach at L.C. Bird."

Johnson led Highland Springs to four consecutive state titles in 2015-18, immediately following Bird's three-straight championships from 2012-14.

The Springers and Skyhawks are undoubtedly both among the area's most storied programs, though Saturday's clash finds them at different points in their respective progressions.

Taylor took the helm at Bird prior to the 2018 season, going 9-3 and winning two playoff games in his first year following a successful stint at Meadowbrook. A 5-5 2019 followed before a 1-5 showing in spring of 2021, then a 5-4 campaign in fall of that year.

Questions as to where the ground-and-pound, physically dominant L.C. Bird of old had gone lingered. But Taylor's Skyhawks emphatically quieted any doubts with a resurgent 2022 showing that has led them to this point, at what seems the fruition of a turning point.

Backs Alvin Townes-Fox, Tae Lowe and Jaivon Williams form a formidable three-headed rushing attack behind an imposing line led by senior tackle Liam James, junior tackle Kennan Barlow, sophomore tackle Milenko Vaughan and senior center James Wyche. The Skyhawks, as they were in their heyday, are built on establishing the run.

Defensively, VMI recruit Jashaun Amin and corner Nas Copeland headline a lockdown secondary that excels at limiting explosive plays. End Moosh Ramadan and four-year starter Devin Ford routinely wreak havoc in opposing backfields, and senior linebacker Sidney Jones is a tackling machine.

While Bird has perhaps already met or exceeded its expectations, Highland Springs has yet to reach its goals. The top-ranked team in the state across all classifications has averaged 45.58 points and 4.75 allowed, with its only true test coming in Week 1 at North Carolina power Chambers (26-20 win).

An unbeaten season resulting in a Class 5 championship is the clear goal for a Springers outfit that has drawn comparisons, even favorable ones, to the 2015-18 title-winning teams.

Junior quarterback Khristian Martin operates a high-flying offense that can roll out spread formations and stretch the field with big-play weapons like Takye Heath (Virginia Tech recruit), Caron Ferguson, Noah Jenkins and Jakyre Henley. Or the Springers can bring in jumbo sets and impose their will on the ground via bowling ball back Aziz Foster Powell and a stout line led by junior tackle T'Khi Alexander (6-foot-6, 305 pounds).

Defensively, Highland Springs boasts a bevvy of Division I-level pieces for highly-regarded D-coordinator Devon Simmons to deploy. Virginia recruit Miles Greene (end) and senior tackle Frank Coleman headline the line.

Sophomore linebacker Brennan Johnson, the son of Loren Johnson and younger brother of cornerback Braylon Johnson (another Tech recruit) has turned heads all year as a leading tackler. Fellow linebacker Darius Taylor has been key alongside Brennan Johnson. And the elder Johnson brother pairs with safeties Lance Nelson and George Lovelace to highlight a smothering secondary.

Taylor, who lauded every facet of the Springers roster and coaching staff, knows the task is tall for his Skyhawks.

But he wouldn't have it any other way.

"The message is to just focus on the moment and what we're doing right now. Focus on practice today," Taylor said.

"And then when we go over there to Highland Springs, one thing we just keep saying is the team that makes the least mistakes is going to win."