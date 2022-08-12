Highland Springs vs. Thomas Dale highlights first big night of local high school football scrimmages

The relationship between Loren Johnson and Kevin Tucker started after a Big River Rivalry All-Star game years ago at Randolph-Macon.

It began with a conversation that occurred by happenstance while the head coaches were walking their kids to their cars. And they've since formed a close bond that led to the annual scrimmage between Johnson's Highland Springs program and Tucker's Thomas Dale outfit, two of the Richmond area's premier high school football programs.

"We know those guys are going to work hard, they're going to be disciplined, they're going to coach the offense well so our defense is going to get a look," Johnson said, noting that the two could face off in the regular or postseason soon once the Springers make their impending jump to join the Knights in Class 6.

"We know their defense is going to fly around and have players. We know we're going to get a really tough ballgame from them at all times. Good teams prepare you for the next step."

The Springers beat the Knights 23-7 Thursday night in a VHSL benefit game where 1/3 of the proceeds from ticket sales went to each program, and 1/3 went to the high school league.

"You're going to have a good, physical game, and it's going to be a clean game," Tucker said of the matchup.

"The kids respect each other, they know each other as far as being great competitors on the field. To have that level of competition in your first scrimmage, and to play up to where we did, I'm very happy."

It was a warmup in front of a few hundred fans that felt much like a real game throughout a competitive first half in which both programs played many starters.

Every kick and punt ended in a fair catch and quarterbacks were protected by the whistle when contacted. But aside from those precautions, shoulder pads popped and helmets clacked amid an unseasonably brisk night that whispered promises of autumn and football season in earnest.

After a series of rugged carries from back Brandon Rose got the Knights to the Springers 28-yard-line early in the second quarter, Dale opened the scoring. Mobile lefty quarterback Ethan Minter found receiver Donovan Woods on a quick out to the right sideline. Woods made a man miss and scampered to the end zone to put the Knights up 7-0.

The Springers answered on their next drive via their own tough-nosed runner, senior Aziz Foster-Powell. He took his fourth carry of the drive 37 yards to the house after a big push from his O-line opened space up the middle.

Highland Springs missed the extra point, but didn't have to wait long to gain their first lead. After a Dale three-and-out, quarterback Khristian Martin capped off a two-minute drill with a pretty lofted 26-yard touchdown to 2023 Virginia Tech recruit Braylon Johnson in the right corner of the end zone.

That score closed out the half, and though the Springers depth stood out after the break, coaching staffs spent time on the field and starters kept to the bench in a largely instructional second half.

HIGHLAND SPRINGS OBSERVATIONS

- Typically a defensive back, Braylon Johnson stood out offensively not only on the touchdown catch but throughout the first half. His coach and father said he's always told him he had the potential to contribute on that side of the ball, and he could be consistently used in that capacity this season.

"He's doing it now and taking a leadership role in that and helping out while we got some guys that are taking care of some other things," said the elder Johnson.

"He's doing a good job at it, I'm happy for him as a father but as a coach I know he has to get better at that if he's going to do it."

- The next Johnson up, Brennan, a sophomore, sacked the elusive Minter early in the second quarter as part of a standout defensive showing.

- Foster-Powell is an absolute bowling ball of a back, he should be the Springers workhorse all season.

- Standout senior receiver Takye Heath, another Virginia Tech recruit, did not play as a precaution.

- Martin, a junior with ample Division I recruiting interest, looked polished and poised with a year of experience already under his belt. He operated in plenty of shotgun, three-wide sets and could be allowed to air it out a tad more this fall.

- Junior athlete Noah Jenkins hurdled a defender on a 14-yard catch in the first quarter and had a couple electric runs in the second half, he could prove a featured weapon. Junior Jakyre Henley and senior Caron Ferguson also saw opportunities to handle the ball in space.

- Senior Lance Nelson Jr. flew around for a handful of tackles and should be among the leaders of an always loaded Springers defense.

THOMAS DALE OBSERVATIONS

- Woods is dynamic in space and Rose is a bear to bring down, those should be the featured offensive weapons for Dale's Minter-led attack.

"Donovan and Brandon are going to be two workhorses for us," Tucker said. "They're two veteran seniors."

The senior signal caller didn't get many chances to show off his full skill set with quarterbacks protected by the whistle, but his mobility should prove an explosive facet of the Knights offense.

"Once we get to see the whole package for both schools, you're going to see some very dynamic offense come out of both places," Tucker said.

- Senior linebackers Brandan Cammarasana, CJ Milazzo and Maddax Lee are the engines of the defense and will rack up tackles all season.

- Senior safety Stephon Hicks is a playmaker in the secondary and will lead the Knights in the back end, though it was junior DB Jaden Thomas who jumped a route with aplomb to intercept Martin on a rollout at the end of the first quarter.

- Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree starred at Dale a few years ago, and his younger brothers, Nick and Jon, are both juniors set to play key roles for the Knights this season.

SPRINGERS COACH LOREN JOHNSON

Positives:

"We had some big runs there, a couple running backs did a couple things well. I'm very proud of Aziz Foster-Powell, he runs hard all the time, hard to take down. If those guys have long runs that means either they were making people miss, they were breaking tackles or the offensive line did a decent job. So I want to credit the offensive line for what they did and how they performed.

"Defensively, they flew around and made a lot of plays, did what they were supposed to do and coached to do so I was excited about that. When I don't have to say anything to (defensive coordinator) Coach (Devon) Simmons, that means a really good night. We had some younger guys in the second half that didn't do what we wanted them to do, but all in all, I was excited about how we looked but I was also disappointed at times about how we looked. So there's some growing. We got some things we can polish."

Things to improve on:

"A lot of little things. Two-minute drill, we had an opportunity to work on that a couple times and we came away with points so I was excited about that. A couple times I watched people not align correctly, and alignment is No. 1 before assignment. So we've got to get those things polished up. There's some things to improve on and grow in."

KNIGHTS COACH KEVIN TUCKER

Positives:

"This was our first scrimmage, so we were looking for guys to come and compete. We knew there were going to be mistakes, but we need them to learn from the mistakes and not make them a second time, and for the most part I think that's what happened. ... I think we only had four holds, both teams were excellent, there's something good for both coaches to take away from that. You're looking for the little things and if guys aren't holding because they're not getting beat really bad, it means you've come a long way. So for a first scrimmage, very happy."

Things to improve on:

"Defensively we've got to get a little better at coming off the ball. We had a lot of guys walking around, and I've told them that can't happen, we've got to have 11 hats flying to the football."

"Offensively, we didn't have that push up front that I really wanted. The offensive line was getting to places, but then they planted their feet. We're a week-and-a-half into the season, it's hot for both teams out here. But at the same time, the kids all battled."

Other scrimmages of note Thursday: James River at Trinity Episcopal; Manchester at Varina; Hermitage at Atlee; Prince George / Riverbend at Deep Run; Benedictine vs. Meadowbrook vs. L.C. Bird at River City Sportsplex; Mechanicsville at New Kent; Henrico at King George; Huguenot at Mills Godwin.