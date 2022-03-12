Highland Springs wins state title with late-game rally, clutch rebound and free throw

A Class 5 state title game that saw nine ties and eight lead changes suddenly gave way to a Maury breakout late in Friday’s fourth quarter. Back-to-back buckets by Commodores’ freshman guard Adrean Newton helped Maury to a 56-48 advantage over Highland Springs with 3:17 to play.

The Maury (22-3) faithful chanted loudly as a near-capacity crowd at the Siegel Center anticipated a Commodore trophy celebration that was just a few possessions away. Or so it seemed.

The eight-point deficit was Highland Springs’ largest of the game and one that looked too deep to climb out of. But a wild sequence of events, each one seemingly more awestriking than the one before, catapulted the Springers (23-4) to their first state title in 15 years.

A Khristian Martin rebound on one end of the floor, and a subsequent Martin free throw with 7 seconds remaining on the other end gave Highland Springs a 63-62 victory and its first state title since 2007.

“It’s something you dream of as a kid playing basketball,” Martin said of his big rebound and championship-sealing free throw. “It’s a crazy moment and I’m blessed to have it.”

A 6-0 Springers’ run with 2:24 remaining was capped off with a Martin bucket that cut the Commodore lead from eight to two in a span of 53 seconds. The Commodores were able to get the lead back up to five but couldn’t put away the Springers at the free throw line. Maury shot 2-of-6 from the charity stripe in the final three minutes and to give Highland Springs extra life.

Back-to-back 3-point possessions, an old-fashioned And-1 from Danzelle Coles and a game-tying 3-pointer from Dorian Davis, helped the Springers tie the game at 62 with 18 seconds to play. Maury chose not to play for the final shot and a missed Commodore field goal attempt fell into Martin’s hands. Maury immediately and unintentionally fouled Martin on a controversial call that led to Martin making the first of two free throws to clinch the championship.

Commodores coach Brandon Plummer applauded the referees for their work in the first 31 minutes and 53 seconds of the game, but felt they could have swallowed their whistle at the end.

“I can’t get fined, can I?” Plummer joked when asked if he thought Martin was fouled. “I don’t think it was the right call for a game like that coming down the stretch. But hey, they made the call. That’s why you gotta take the game and hit your free throws down the stretch so you can put it away.”

For Highland Springs and sixth-year coach Reggie Tennyson, Friday’s come-from-behind theatrics marked Tennyson’s first state title and the program’s first since 2007. Tennyson heaped praise on his entire team and was especially pleased with the performance of Coles. The sophomore exploded for 30 points on 10-of-20 field goal attempts.

“He’s a special young man,” Tennyson said of Coles. “He’s a 10th grader and he plays like a senior. There’s very few people who can stop him.”

Coles gave the Commodores fits right out of the gates, scoring 17 in the first half and helping Highland Springs to a 33-30 lead at intermission. Davis was the team’s second-leading scorer Friday as he followed a 22-point semifinal performance Monday with a 16-point effort Friday. Brian Alexander led Maury with 28 points and 8 rebounds in a spectacular performance by the senior guard.

Springers’ guard Quanye Veney, who Tennyson said was the straw that stirred his team’s drink, led the team with six assists. Veney said confidence and composure were what kept his team in it through the final possession Friday.

“We stayed patient,” the senior said of his team’s late comeback. “We never gave up on each other. We said, ‘We got this.’ One stop gonna turn into a basket. We knew this could be our game.”

Veney was as thrilled as anyone in his final game in a Springers’ uniform. The football and basketball star was desperate for a championship ring before his prep time concluded. He strutted around postgame with the Siegel Center nets around his neck and an accomplished grin on his face.