Mekhi Becton is the latest in a respectable line of NFL offensive linemen from greater Richmond

Woody, by virtue of his role with ESPN, was also afforded the opportunity to lavish Becton with public praise.

“I would venture to say he’s one of the best OTs in the game already,” Woody said on Twitter.

Becton left Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts with a shoulder injury, but an MRI on Monday revealed no extensive damage.

The Jets hope he returns Thursday for their nationally broadcast game against the Denver Broncos.

While the Richmond area produces a respectable and growing number of high-level college football players each year, there aren’t many offensive linemen in the group. For the past 10 years, the Richmond Times-Dispatch has ranked the top 12 recruits in each class, and among the 120 players named, only 13 have been offensive lineman.

There have been more defensive backs, defensive linemen, receivers, running backs and linebackers. The only positions to appear on The A-List less frequently are quarterback and tight end, of which there are often only one on the field at a time.