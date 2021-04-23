Highly anticipated matchup between Highland Springs and Maury is a battle of champions

Iron sharpens iron, so the saying goes.
And such will be the case Saturday at Powhatan Field in Norfolk, when Highland Springs (7-0) takes on Maury (6-1) in the Class 5 semifinal. The last time a team other than this game's participants wore the Class 5 crown was 2014, when L.C. Bird won the last of three consecutive state titles.
The Springers won state championships in 2015, '16, '17 and '18 before Varina ended their run of dominance in the 5B semifinal last season. The Blue Devils went on to defeat Manchester in the 5B title game, then lost to eventual champion Maury 17-14 in the state semifinal.
In studying the Commodores, Springers head coach Loren Johnson sees an energetic group with a championship pedigree.
"They're excited about everything that's going on. They're very well coached, they fly around to the ball," Johnson said. "You give credit where credit is due, because their football program and coaches have done a phenomenal job."
The last time the teams met was December 1, 2018 in the Class 5 semis, a 71-28 Springers win. They clashed just once before that contest, a 33-8 Highland Springs victory in October 1981. Both those games took place at the Springers' Victor W. Kreiter Stadium, so Saturday will be the first meeting between the programs on Maury's end of I-64.
After falling out of the 2019 playoffs much earlier than this crop of Highland Springs players is accustomed to, senior defensive lineman Payton Jackson said his Springers have had their sites set on a return to state supremacy all season.
"We've been hungry all season, we want this bad," said Jackson, a first team All-Region honoree. "All my teammates, the coaches, even our community wants it bad because we missed out on last year. This game, we want it because it's the next game, it's one game closer to our goal."
Junior receiver Quanye Veney, another first team All-Region selection, watched his older brother Laquan win state titles before he came up to the varsity level. He's hungry to follow in the elder Veney's footsteps, and to bring a championship back to the East End.
"Finish, that's the emotions right now for me," Veney said. "I want a ring, and I don't think anybody else wants it as bad as we want it."
Maury beat Deep Creek 41-0 this past Saturday to win its third consecutive Region 5A title. Running back Demonte Dunlap had 206 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior quarterback and receiver Ahmarian Granger rushed for 110 yards and two scores and passed for 96 yards with an interception against Deep Creek. Stopping Granger and Dunlap from getting going on the ground behind a strong offensive line will be a key concern for the Springers stout defense, which has allowed a total of 31 points over seven games (4.43 points per) this season.
Region 5B defensive player of the year Kelvin Gilliam, an Oklahoma signee, will be a key figure Saturday. Maury will have to keep Gilliam and fellow edge rusher Rashaud Pernell out of the backfield, or that duo could make it a long day for the Commodores. Cornerback Damond Harmon (Oklahoma) and DB Jamareeh "Bugg" Jones (Boston College) lead a lockdown Springers secondary, so the ground game figures to be the best manner of attack for Maury.
It's strange to say with a program so accustomed to success, but Highland Springs comes into this contest the hunter, and Maury the hunted. Johnson said seeing a team on tape with heightened energy levels, attention to detail and championship swagger prompts his own program to respond in kind.
"That heightens our preparation and our attention to detail as well," he said.
With two weeks to prepare after the 5B title game was declared no contest, Veney and Jackson said their Springers are rearing to take the field Saturday.
Channeling those emotions, Johnson said, has been the key concern for his staff leading up to the Springers' highest-caliber contest since the 2018 state championship.
“You keep them grounded, you talk about the things that are in front of you, but you also talk about the possibility of them not being. And that’s a very clear reminder of what could happen if you do not prepare," Johnson said.
"So the preparation part has been easy. But it also gave us an opportunity, with not playing last week, to heal up, get some guys moving in the right direction and better ourselves by preparing mentally for a task like this that’s going to come up that requires us to travel a bit and get out of our comfort zone."
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim