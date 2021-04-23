Highly anticipated matchup between Highland Springs and Maury is a battle of champions

After falling out of the 2019 playoffs much earlier than this crop of Highland Springs players is accustomed to, senior defensive lineman Payton Jackson said his Springers have had their sites set on a return to state supremacy all season.

"We've been hungry all season, we want this bad," said Jackson, a first team All-Region honoree. "All my teammates, the coaches, even our community wants it bad because we missed out on last year. This game, we want it because it's the next game, it's one game closer to our goal."

Junior receiver Quanye Veney, another first team All-Region selection, watched his older brother Laquan win state titles before he came up to the varsity level. He's hungry to follow in the elder Veney's footsteps, and to bring a championship back to the East End.

"Finish, that's the emotions right now for me," Veney said. "I want a ring, and I don't think anybody else wants it as bad as we want it."

Maury beat Deep Creek 41-0 this past Saturday to win its third consecutive Region 5A title. Running back Demonte Dunlap had 206 yards and three touchdowns.