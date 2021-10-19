Hoops standout Logan Nuckols adds to XC success at Patrick Henry

Senior Trevor Mason would frequently notice a visitor to Patrick Henry’s cross country practices in the past.
It was Logan Nuckols, a track athlete and first-team All-Metro basketball player who would jump in for some laps. The multisport standout wouldn’t just come in for a quick sweat; she would keep pace.
“It was crazy because she’s one of the few people I know that can come out there and is talented enough to run with us and not really struggle,” Mason said. “She’s supernaturally talented.”
Nuckols had interest in joining the long-distance crew because of her connection to coach Jeremy Dobrinski and the track team as well as her relentless competitive drive, but the timing didn’t make sense as she was pursuing Division I basketball opportunities.
But after her commitment to hoops at Campbell, Nuckols decided her senior season was the right time to test her stamina in the fall.
“I felt like I might as well,” Nuckols said. “There’s nothing to really lose.”
The senior already has made the most of her first season of cross country. She started the season with a seventh-place finish at the Fork Union Invitational, clocking 19:50. She cut that time to 19:35 by winning a Capital District meet on Sept. 22, and she slashed it again when she ran 19:03 and placed runner-up at the Patrick Henry Invitational on Oct. 2.
Her progress continued to crescendo at Saturday’s MileStat.com XC Invitational at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville. She raced to a mark of 18:33 — another 30-second drop — and finished 10th overall, besting every other local runner in her race, just as Mason did in the boys race. Dobrinski said her time was the second-fastest in school history for a girl.
Strategy wasn’t really on her mind during the race as she jockeyed with more than 300 other girls at the top-level varsity race.
“I just went out for it and tried to beat the person in front of me,” Nuckols said.
Her plan was simple but effective. Dobrinski said an incredible level of stamina and competitive edge that has propelled her despite a lack of experience.
He referenced her performance at the RVA Relays at the end of September, when she got caught in a situation where she didn’t have any other runners near her to chase down. She told Dobrinski she wasn’t even tired by the end of it.
By contrast, the mass crowds of competitors offered by Saturday’s race triggered that hunter’s mentality she brings to every sport she plays.
“You put her in any sport out there, I think she could pick it up and within two weeks, it’d be hard to have somebody better than her,” Dobrinski said.
Nuckols’ ascent and Mason’s established cross country prowess give Patrick Henry some of the strongest runners in the area as well as Region 4B.
Mason and teammate Luke Taylor will be in the mix for a first region title, and Nuckols will have a shot in the girls race, depending on the status of former All-Metro runner of the year Alli Crytser from Hanover.
“It shows a lot about our school and the program that our coach is building,” Mason said of the Patriots’ success. “We’ve become more and more successful over the years. When I started, there were some runners I really looked up to, and now I’ve developed to be just as good as them, and I’m really happy with it.”
Nuckols contrasted the team aspects of cross country and basketball as well as the things that make them challenging. She finds they require different skills, but they are both “super competitive,” and that’s what she loves about them.
“In basketball, when it’s down to the last second, it’s definitely more nerves and the feeling of pressure,” she said. “Whereas in cross country, when you’re in that last 1,000 [meters] or so, you’re just hurting so bad and you’re so tired, you just got to keep pushing.
“So it’s definitely two different emotions, but both are cool.”
Nuckols averaged 18.3 points, 5.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2 steals in her junior basketball season, already proving herself as an all-around threat for the Patriots — and eventually for the Fighting Camels of the Big South Conference.
Dobrinski thinks her fall foray can only help her on the hardwood, particularly as the minutes pile up.
“She’s going to be able to run laps around people on the basketball court,” Dobrinski said. “She will not be breathing hard, and everybody else will be sucking wind by the second half.”
Twitter: @DGarnerRVA