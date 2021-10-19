Hoops standout Logan Nuckols adds to XC success at Patrick Henry

Nuckols’ ascent and Mason’s established cross country prowess give Patrick Henry some of the strongest runners in the area as well as Region 4B.

Mason and teammate Luke Taylor will be in the mix for a first region title, and Nuckols will have a shot in the girls race, depending on the status of former All-Metro runner of the year Alli Crytser from Hanover.

“It shows a lot about our school and the program that our coach is building,” Mason said of the Patriots’ success. “We’ve become more and more successful over the years. When I started, there were some runners I really looked up to, and now I’ve developed to be just as good as them, and I’m really happy with it.”

Nuckols contrasted the team aspects of cross country and basketball as well as the things that make them challenging. She finds they require different skills, but they are both “super competitive,” and that’s what she loves about them.

“In basketball, when it’s down to the last second, it’s definitely more nerves and the feeling of pressure,” she said. “Whereas in cross country, when you’re in that last 1,000 [meters] or so, you’re just hurting so bad and you’re so tired, you just got to keep pushing.

“So it’s definitely two different emotions, but both are cool.”