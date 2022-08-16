Hopewell basketball legend Bill Littlepage dies at 87

Bill Littlepage, who became synonymous with Hopewell while amassing the second-highest boys basketball win total in Virginia High School League history, died on Tuesday after battling colon cancer. He was 87.

Mr. Littlepage’s teams at Hopewell went 755-320 in 44 years. Only Paul Hatcher of R.E. Lee-Staunton (897) had more wins in the public school ranks. The late Warren Rutledge, who coached at private Benedictine from 1957-2000, is Virginia's all-time winningest coach with 949 victories.

“He meant a lot to a lot of people," said wife of 61 years, Brenda Littlepage. "He's well respected. He respected Hopewell as well. This has been his life, working with the kids at school, coaching. His records speak for themselves."

Mr. Littlepage was born and raised in King and Queen County and contemplated a career as a sportswriter while at Bridgewater College. Coaching and teaching eventually won out.

A 1998 Times-Dispatch story noted that perhaps the best personnel decision then-Hopewell Schools Superintendent Charles Smith ever made involved only a few hundred dollars.

Mr. Littlepage, “fresh off two high school head coaching jobs and one as an assistant in Kentucky, had returned to his roots in Virginia in 1962 in search of another job,” the story said.

“He focused his attention on the Richmond school system but got no offers. He had a couple of takers at outlying, rural schools before being offered the assistant's job at Hopewell with the understanding that the head coach might leave after a year.”

“Hopewell was just an area to me,” Mr. Littlepage said.

He turned down Smith's first offer of about $4,500. And his second.

“Each time, he upped the ante,” Mr. Littlepage said. “After the third offer, he said, ‘That's the best we can do.’ I finally agreed to $4,800 a year."

Hopewell appeared in 26 regional tournaments and six state tournaments under Mr. Littlepage. The Blue Devils won the 1972 Group AAA state championship and twice finished as runners-up. His teams won four regional titles and finished as the runners-up four times.

His win total was almost unfathomable considering the VHSL only played 16- and 18-game regular seasons for many years and that Hopewell often competed against schools with much larger enrollments.

Mr. Littlepage was a charter member of the VHSL Hall of Fame in 1990. He was inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1997, the Bridgewater College Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998, the Hopewell Athletic Wall of Fame in 2004, and the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.

He was named national coach of the year by the National High School Coaches Association in 1993.

Mr. Littlepage also served as Hopewell’s athletic director for 27 years, retiring in July of 2007. A few months later, he retired as the basketball coach ahead of what would have been his 50th season as a coach and 48th as head coach.

"I've enjoyed my time off. I play golf four or five days out of seven. And I have time to do other things," Mr. Littlepage said in a 2007 Times-Dispatch story on his retirement. "I just said, 'Doggone, I'm going to step down.'

"It was kind of like when Dean Smith said he would leave North Carolina when the fire wasn't there before the season, and he did. It's been a great career. It's just time."

Mr. Littlepage said he liked to watch his teams play the way he liked his cars in his earlier days: fast. The two things he demanded from his players were effort and discipline. The Blue Devils home floor was named Coach Littlepage Court shortly before his retirement.

When Mr. Littlepage retired, former Prince George basketball coach and athletic director Bill Russell said in a Times-Dispatch story that it was “a highlight of my career to lace ’em up to go head to head with Coach and Hopewell.”

“We had a lot of great times through the years,” Russell said, “and a lot of it was the aura that Coach Littlepage was in the house.”

Mr. Littlepage was an avid golfer and sang with a band in his later years. Brenda Littlepage said the country band, named Partners and Friends, would go around and play at different nursing homes.

"After his retirement, that was one of his favorite things he did," she said. "He enjoyed that immensely. He loved to be a showman of some sort."

Former Hopewell football coach and AD Marshall Parker was an assistant basketball coach under Mr. Littlepage for 15 years.

He said Mr. Littlepage, who played in bands during his high school and college years, always told him if he hadn't gotten into coaching basketball when he did, he would have gone to Nashville to see if he could make a career out of his affinity for music.

Parker described Mr. Littlepage's coaching style as "pretty much old school." He emphasized fundamentals, and his philosophy never wavered over 44 seasons.

"They always seemed to play hard for him. He had some very successful teams," said Parker, who played for Mr. Littlepage 1968-70. "A great mentor to many of us who got into the coaching profession. ... He was well thought of throughout the whole state."

Former Highland Springs basketball coach George Lancaster called Mr. Littlepage “one phenomenal man” and said he was “like everything you’d want in a president.”

His legacy may have been summed up by former Hopewell superintendent David C. Stuckwisch. In the 1998 Times-Dispatch story about Mr. Littlepage, Stuckwisch said when he told people he was moving from King George County to become the superintendent in Hopewell in the 1990s, they told him, “Oh, that's where Bill Littlepage is.”

"The whole community really supported Bill," Parker said. "Just well thought of and a great gentleman."

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens in Prince George County.