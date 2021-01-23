Hopewell boys emulate Havoc in runaway victory over Meadowbrook

There’s no catchy nickname for the style of play of the Hopewell High boys basketball team, but you can coin something similar to “Havoc” that was VCU’s trademark under former coach Shaka Smart.
The Blue Devils press, use blindside traps on ball handlers to generate turnovers and layups, zoom up and down the floor, and shoot a bunch of 3-pointers.
They did a lot of all that Friday night. Hopewell, ranked fourth in The Times-Dispatch Top 10, forced 29 turnovers – 27 in the first three quarters -- and made 14 treys while overwhelming homestanding Meadowbrook in an 89-39 victory.
Emulating Havoc is by design. Hopewell coach Elvin Edmonds III wasn’t able to pick Smart’s brain, but he did study the style on YouTube.
He didn’t use it as much in his first two seasons at Hopewell because it didn’t fit his personnel. But with guard-oriented teams the past three seasons, the Blue Devils are pressing and playing at warp speed.
“A lot of our points come from making [opponents] turn it over, and we get easy layups on the fast break,” guard Lamonta Ellis Jr. said. “If we don’t get an easy layup, we still get good penetration so the man that’s trailing can get a 3 or the man in the corner can get a 3.”
The Blue Devils had six players with at least one trey Friday night. Ellis had six 3-pointers and scored 21 points. Elvin Edmonds IV, who's headed to Bucknell, made four and had 26 points, along with six steals, before taking the fourth quarter off. Freshman Cameron Mise had one trey among his 9 points and had five steals.
The 3-point barrage is part of the routine. Coach Edmonds uses a competitive shooting drill in practice, with five stations around the 3-point line. A player has to make three in a row before he can move to the next station. He has to complete the five stations and make a return trip in three minutes.
Several of the Blue Devils have done that.
“They’ve got three or four dudes out there who can shoot the 3 and are just as comfortable as Edmonds is,” Meadowbrook coach Sam Bryant said.
Hopewell (4-0) was coming off 14-day quarantine after contact tracing following a positive test on an opposing team. With a senior-laden lineup that can make a run at a Class 3 state title, the layoff didn’t show.
Ellis, a 6-foot-4 senior, nailed a trio of treys before the game was a little more than 2 minutes old. Hopewell made seven in the first quarter and was 10 for 21 behind the arc while building a 55-21 lead at halftime.
"I’ve been telling a lot of college coaches [Ellis] shoots it exceptionally well on the catch and shoot,” Coach Edmonds said. “I’m just glad to see he’s looking for his shot more because he’s so unselfish.”
All of the Blue Devils seem to possess those traits. While Edmonds IV is the centerpiece – he already owns the school record for made 3-pointers – he and his teammates kicked the ball out to shooters after driving into the lane or quickly made an extra pass around the perimeter to an open shooter. Edmonds had five assists.
“We’ve got drills where we make one more pass,” Ellis said. “You can have a good shot, but you pass it up for a great shot.”
Bryant’s inexperienced team (1-3) is getting on-the-job training after replacing all of its starters and several reserves from a 15-8 squad. Turnovers have been a problem – Meadowbrook had 28 in a 13-point loss to Petersburg – as well as free throws.
“Let’s take this loss right here and brush it off your shoulders and let’s try to get better,” Bryant said he told his team. “Take what we can get out of this game and learn from it.
“It’s the same thing I’ve been preaching, making the free throws and minimizing the turnovers. Physically we look fine. But it’s the mental aspect of the game that has to catch up with the physical ability.”
Hopewell 27 28 27 7 -- 89
Meadowbrook 12 9 9 9 -- 39
Hopewell – Batts 4, Mise 9, Edmonds IV 26, Pelham 9, Lovett 2, Vaughan 7, Strickland 7, Howard 2, Ellis 21, Raines 2.
Meadowbrook – Mabry 7, Johnson 2, Nichols 4, Hoover 2, Jackson 1, Hoyt 6, Anderson 4, Nash 4, Barnette 6, Hall 3.
