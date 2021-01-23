Hopewell boys emulate Havoc in runaway victory over Meadowbrook

There’s no catchy nickname for the style of play of the Hopewell High boys basketball team, but you can coin something similar to “Havoc” that was VCU’s trademark under former coach Shaka Smart.

The Blue Devils press, use blindside traps on ball handlers to generate turnovers and layups, zoom up and down the floor, and shoot a bunch of 3-pointers.

They did a lot of all that Friday night. Hopewell, ranked fourth in The Times-Dispatch Top 10, forced 29 turnovers – 27 in the first three quarters -- and made 14 treys while overwhelming homestanding Meadowbrook in an 89-39 victory.

Emulating Havoc is by design. Hopewell coach Elvin Edmonds III wasn’t able to pick Smart’s brain, but he did study the style on YouTube.

He didn’t use it as much in his first two seasons at Hopewell because it didn’t fit his personnel. But with guard-oriented teams the past three seasons, the Blue Devils are pressing and playing at warp speed.

“A lot of our points come from making [opponents] turn it over, and we get easy layups on the fast break,” guard Lamonta Ellis Jr. said. “If we don’t get an easy layup, we still get good penetration so the man that’s trailing can get a 3 or the man in the corner can get a 3.”