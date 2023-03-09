Behind junior guard Cameron Mise and senior forward Sincere James, Hopewell boys basketball is back in the Class 3 state championship game seeking its second title in three seasons after the Blue Devils in 2021 captured the program's first state championship since 1972.

Hopewell (24-3) will take on Northside (Roanoke, 28-1) on Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center. The Blue Devils, winners of 21 of their past 22 games, defeated Skyline (Front Royal) 70-66 in Monday's semifinal, with James (16 points, 8 rebounds) and Mise (15 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) leading the way.

Last year's Hopewell team lost in the state semifinals, and James was coming off an ACL tear. Blue Devils coach Elvin Edmonds III said his main man in the paint has been healthier and more confident this year.

"Sincere can step out to the perimeter, but we ask him to play the five spot and he does a great job," Edmonds said after Hopewell's last loss, 57-55 at Highland Springs on Feb. 14.

"His IQ is what makes him a good player."

Against Skyline, junior wing Shawn Long contributed 14 points and 8 rebounds. Freshman guard Tyrease Hunter had 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. And senior point guard Jordan Lambert chipped in 7 points and 5 assists.

Freshman guard Nick Byrd has also played a key role this season, as Edmonds has put trust in a number of contributors with different levels of experience.

"Both of them [freshmen Hunter and Byrd] they're two of the hardest workers on our team. They have high IQs, and they're skilled," Edmonds said.

"I trust them. They're the first ones to practice, last ones to leave, first ones in the weight room. So they've put in the work and earned that trust and that right."

Edmonds said, pound-for-pound, the 5-foot-9 Mise is the toughest player in the state.

"He's not afraid of any moment, he's not afraid of any situation. The same way you see him play is the same way you see him practice," Edmonds said of Mise, a contributor on that 2021 title-winning team.

"Cam, his mentality is tenacious. And that's what separates him from everybody else. I don't know if he's even 125 pounds, but you'd think he's the biggest, tallest, toughest player in the gym. He's all heart."

The coach said he's got eight or nine guys that could start and have started at different points of the season.

"One through nine, we've got a lot of depth," Edmonds said. "We've just got a solid team."

Class 6 girls

Coming off what coach Rasheed Wright called the best half of basketball they've played all year, the Manchester girls are full of confidence heading into Friday's tilt with reigning Class 6 champions James Madison (Vienna, 24-4), set for a 6 p.m. tip at the Siegel Center.

The Lancers (22-5) defeated Thomas Dale 59-45 in Monday's state semifinal, a rematch of the Region 6A title game which the Knights won 46-43.

Manchester trailed 26-12 after an uncharacteristically lackluster first half in the semifinal, then outscored Dale 47-19 in the third and fourth periods.

Wright said the frustrating first half woke his team up.

"At halftime, we had to have a real moment with ourselves and reflect on how much we're really invested in this," Wright said.

"Losing a basketball game comes with playing the game. But if you're gonna fight, win, lose or draw, you go out swinging. I felt like we weren't doing that. Sometimes it's surprising what happens when you swing."

Manchester sophomore guard Rayne Wright tweaked her ankle in the win over Dale, but her coach said she'll be good to go on Friday. So a program that dealt with ample injuries last season will have all its firepower on hand for the game it has long worked toward earning a spot in.

James Madison has reached the past four Class 6 title games. Wright said the Warhawks have developed a winning culture, "so we're going to go into this game understanding and respecting what they have done, who they are."

Manchester has never before won a state title in girls basketball.

"They're the other team still standing, so kudos to them for a stellar season," Wright said.

"But that's what makes basketball great and fun. The ball's going to go up in the air, we're going to match our strengths against their strengths, our weaknesses against their weaknesses and we're going to see what happens."

Class 5 girls

Some of the state's best high school girls basketball is played in the Dominion District, which encompasses much of Chesterfield County.

L.C. Bird (23-4) is a product of that grueling district, where all four of the Skyhawks losses (29-28 to Cosby, 60-55 to Manchester, 35-34 to Monacan and 50-42 to James River) occurred.

Now, two teams from that pack, the Skyhawks and Lancers, are still alive for state titles on the final weekend of the high school hoops season. Chevette Waller, one of the Richmond area's most succesful and respected head coaches, will lead her Skyhawks into Saturday morning's Class 5 final when they take on perrenial power Princess Anne (Virginia Beach) at 11 a.m. at the Siegel Center.

Bird is led by senior point guard and Naval Academy recruit Kyah Smith, junior guard Trinity Dale and junior wing Aliyah Elliott. Smith had a game-high 21 points in the 44-37 semifinal victory over Glen Allen, a comeback win in which Bird held the Jaguars to 12 second-half points.

Princess Anne has more state championships than any VHSL girls team in history with 11 and is making its record 16th title-game trip. The Cavaliers' run of a VHSL-record eight consecutive Class 5 crowns was ended last season. Bird has never before won a state title in girls basketball.