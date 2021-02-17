Hopewell boys reach state final

With another 30-point effort from Elvin Edmonds IV that set Hopewell’s school scoring record, and a hawking defensive effort led by James Pelham, the Blue Devils advanced to the Class 3 state championship game with a 71-44 victory over visiting Independence on Wednesday night.

Hopewell (7-0) will play for title on Saturday at Abingdon, a 58-55 winner over Liberty Christian on Wednesday.

Edmonds needed 24 points going into the game to pass the record (1,635) set by Pelham’s father, James, who was on the bench as an assistant coach for the Blue Devils. He got that in the fourth quarter.

Edmonds, a 6-foot-2 senior guard headed to Bucknell, added nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals. He averages 27 points and was coming off a 30-point game against Petersburg in the Region A final.

Hopewell was cold from the perimeter against a zone thrown up by Independence (Ashburn, 12-5) in the first half but found the range in the third quarter, nailing six 3-pointers. That ballooned a 25-18 halftime lead to 53-35 after the third quarter.

The Blue Devils made 12 treys, with five from Edmonds and three from Pelham.

Pelham had 16 points and five steals.