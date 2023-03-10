PHOTOS: Northside beats Hopewell 58-52 VHSL finals All games at the Siegel Center Class 4 boys: Varina 59, E.C. Glass 56 Class 3 boys: Northside (Roanoke) 58, Hopewell 52 Class 6 girls: James Madison (Vienna) 49, Manchester 46, OT Class 5 girls: L.C. Bird vs. Princess Anne (Virginia Beach), 11 a.m. Saturday Class 2 boys: John Marshall vs. Radford, 6:30 p.m. Saturday

The Class 3 boys state-championship game at the Siegel Center was full of twists and turns for Hopewell and Northside, as would be expected from two talented teams.

"Everything about it felt like a state championship game. The atmosphere was incredible, both teams fought incredibly hard," said coach Bill Pope of Northside of Roanoke, whose team beat the Blue Devils 58-52 for the state title. "Just give them (Hopewell) a lot of credit for how hard they fought."

Hopewell fell behind early, and their furious rally came up short.

"I'm tremendously proud of my guys, we were down 17 at one point and fought back, and they kept their composure and trusted what we were doing," coach Elvin Edmonds said.

The Blue Devils (24-4) trailed 25-8 to the Vikings (29-1) in the second quarter.

"It was so loud in the gym the first half the guys couldn't do what we were calling, they were so discombobulated offensively," Edmonds said.

Hopewell started to pick things up and trailed 36-27 at the half. In the locker room, Edmonds had to make an adjustment.

"The adjustment that we made at halftime was communicate, we weren’t communicating," he said. "The second half they were on our end so we could get into some of our stuff."

Junior Cameron Mise (24 points, 5 rebounds) also tried to keep up the hopes of his teammates.

"I just kept encouraging them, telling them the game isn’t over," he said. "You’ve got a lot of play, you’ve got a lot of time to play left. Watch the corners because we were leaving them open a lot, they were getting a lot of open shots so we just had to slow them down."

After the halftime meeting and encouragement, Hopewell was able to tie the the score with 1:54 left in the third and shortly after, took the lead by 2 points.

The Blue Devils held the Vikings to just 4 points in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils extended their lead to 4 points, but the Vikings quickly made a comeback to retake control.

"They put more shooters on the floor, spreaders out, so we had to honor those guys, and they went on a 6-0 run when we were up maybe four and it was a pivotal moment in the game," Edmonds said.

Despite the loss, Edmonds said the guys should not be disappointed in themselves as they played a well-coached Northside team.

"These guys didn’t disappoint me, they shouldn’t feel disappointed in themselves, and they represented themselves really well," he said. "Great job by coach Pope, he’s a hall of fame coach for a reason, so I enjoyed the match-up."

Even though he will not be back next year, senior guard and forward Sincere James (11 points) said that the team will be making another run at a state title again.

"We have a great group of young guys, and I know they’re going to lead Hopewell in the right direction," he said. "They work hard and they’re going to be back here I promise."

"It’s definitely motivation, you know you get this close, to be up with five, six minutes in the game, it’s motivation," Edmonds said. "But like Sincere said, we have a great group of guys and we’ve got three freshmen, a core group of juniors that’s really good, so we expect to be back."