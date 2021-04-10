Hopewell can't overcome early interceptions in Class 3, Region A semifinals

Kymari Gray gave Phoebus a quick lead by returning two interceptions for touchdowns in the first three minutes, and defending state champ Hopewell never was able to get going in a 28-7 semifinal loss in the Class 3, Region A semifinals.

No. 2 seed Phoebus (4-0) will play No. 1 Lafayette (6-0) for the region championship. Lafayette beat No. 4 New Kent 35-0 in the other semifinal.

Hopewell (3-2) had knocked Phoebus out of the region playoffs in two of the previous three seasons before winning state titles (2017 and ’19). Gray’s 30-yard return and 21-yard return gave the Phantoms an edge they did not relinquish.

Hopewell held Phoebus to 47 yards offense in the first half. The Blue Devils didn’t generate much offense, either, until scoring on a 51-yard drive to make it 14-7 at halftime.

A 16-yard TD pass from Mark Wagner to Jalen Mayo pushed the lead to 21-7. Hopewell got to the Phoebus 1 early in the fourth quarter but could not score.

New Kent (4-3) lost to Lafayette 35-13 two weeks ago. The Trojans got into Lafayette territory several times in the rematch but were unable to score.