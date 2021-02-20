Hopewell claims Class 3 state basketball title, its first since 1972

Pelham’s drive with 3:14 left made it 55-51. Ramsey’s putback trimmed the margin to 2.

Pelham was fouled and made both shots of a one-and-one at the 2:34 mark. Edmonds returned to the game, but Ramsey scored again.

Hopewell, trying to milk the clock, turned the ball over. But Edmonds intercepted an alley-oop attempt with under a minute left, and Pelham went back to the line with 30 seconds remaining.

He made the first free throw before missing the second.

“James has been phenomenal, especially in the playoffs,” coach Edmonds said. “Against [Independence in the state semifinals], he led us with energy. He also has been scoring the ball pretty well.

“James is all heart. … He’s one of the smarter players on the team, but he has that grit. He’s small in stature, but he has a big heart, and he plays that way.”

With a chance to tie in the final 12.2 seconds, Abingdon had two good looks at 3-pointers, but they were off the mark.