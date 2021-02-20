Hopewell claims Class 3 state basketball title, its first since 1972

It’s been almost 50 years since the tradition-rich Hopewell High boys basketball team won a state title.
Now the Blue Devils have another.
Hopewell, which won a state crown in 1972, held off Abingdon 58-55 to claim the Class 3 championship at Abingdon on Saturday.
The Blue Devils (8-0) survived two 3-point attempts to tie in the final 12 seconds.
They had been close to another title several times, losing in the final in 2016 by 2 in overtime, by 2 in 1996 and by 7 in 1986.
This time they broke through with balanced scoring in a back-and-forth game, a key sequence early in the fourth quarter and some big plays from James Pelham down the stretch.
Elvin Edmonds IV, battling cramps late in the game, had 18 points as Abingdon slowed Hopewell’s fast-paced attack with a zone. Cartier Strickland had 15, Lamonta Ellis Jr. had 12 and Pelham had 13, 11 in the second half.
Edmonds IV and Pelham, who are cousins, have a tie to the 1972 team: Their grandfather, Leon Winfield, was an all-state guard on that squad.
“Finally, I’m up there with him,” Pelham said. “I got one.”
In a game where one team made a run and the other responded, Hopewell hit Abingdon with 8 quick points early in the third quarter to assume a 37-28 lead.
The Falcons, though, used Evan Ramsey’s height and Jake Thacker’s drives to finish the quarter with an 18-8 spurt and go ahead 46-45.
Ellis is Hopewell’s tallest regular at 6-foot-4. Ramsey, a 6-foot-11, 230-pound sophomore center, took advantage with inside baskets and offensive rebounds to score 24 points for Abingdon (14-2). Thacker scored 17 points.
A 4-point play early in the fourth quarter gave Hopewell just enough separation. Edmonds stole an errant pass, drove in and made a layup. He was fouled hard, and the Falcons were assessed an intentional foul.
Edmonds made the free throw for the original foul, then another for the intentional foul. Edmonds’ driving basket and Ellis’ follow shot pushed Hopewell ahead 53-46.
Five unanswered points by Abingdon whittled the lead to 2 with 3:25 remaining. Edmonds, a Bucknell signee averaging 26.7 points, went out of the game, trying to get his legs stretched behind the bench.
“He cramped up pretty bad when he got fouled there toward the end,” coach Elvin Edmonds III said. “He had cramps in both of his calves. Thankful to my mother-in-law. She saved the day with some cramp pills.”
Pelham, one of eight seniors, stepped forward.
“It’s not time to sit there and go, ‘Oh, no,’ and get scared because Elvin went out,” Pelham said. “Like Coach said, next man up.”
Pelham’s drive with 3:14 left made it 55-51. Ramsey’s putback trimmed the margin to 2.
Pelham was fouled and made both shots of a one-and-one at the 2:34 mark. Edmonds returned to the game, but Ramsey scored again.
Hopewell, trying to milk the clock, turned the ball over. But Edmonds intercepted an alley-oop attempt with under a minute left, and Pelham went back to the line with 30 seconds remaining.
He made the first free throw before missing the second.
“James has been phenomenal, especially in the playoffs,” coach Edmonds said. “Against [Independence in the state semifinals], he led us with energy. He also has been scoring the ball pretty well.
“James is all heart. … He’s one of the smarter players on the team, but he has that grit. He’s small in stature, but he has a big heart, and he plays that way.”
With a chance to tie in the final 12.2 seconds, Abingdon had two good looks at 3-pointers, but they were off the mark.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” the elder Edmonds said. “It’s just great to be able to bring a championship back to the city. Hopewell has a proud tradition in basketball and came up short a few times. All those people who came before … this is for them just as much as it is for us.”
Hopewell 13 16 16 13 — 58
Abingdon 13 13 20 9 — 55
Hopewell — Edmonds IV 18, Pelham 13, Strickland 15, Ellis Jr. 12.
Abingdon — Thacker 17, O’Quinn 6, Hungate 8, Ramsey 24.
