Hopewell claims Class 3 state basketball title

Edmonds made the free throw for the original foul, and then another for the intentional foul. He followed that with a driving basket, and Ellis’ follow shot pushed Hopewell ahead 53-46.

Five unanswered points by Abingdon whittled the lead to two with 3:25 remaining.

Edmonds went out of the game, trying to get his leg stretched behind the bench, but Pelham stepped forward.

A drive with 3:14 left made it 55-51. Ramsey’s putback trimmed the margin to two.

Pelham was fouled and made both shots of a one-and-one at the 2:34 mark. Edmonds returned to the game, but Ramsey scored again.

Hopewell, trying to milk the clock, turned the ball over. But Edmonds intercepted an alley-oop attempt with under a minute left, and Pelham went back to the line with 30 seconds remaining.

He made the first free throw before missing the second.

With a chance to tie in the final 12.2 seconds, Abingdon had two good looks at 3-pointers, but they were off the mark.