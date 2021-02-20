Hopewell claims Class 3 state basketball title

It’s been almost 50 years since the tradition-rich Hopewell High boys basketball team won a state title.
Now the Blue Devils have another.
Hopewell, which won a state crown in 1972, held off Abingdon 58-55 in the Class 3 championship game at Abingdon on Saturday.
The Blue Devils (8-0) survived two 3-point attempts to tie in the final 12 seconds.
Elvin Edmonds IV, battling cramps late in the game, had 18 points. Cartier Strickland had 15. Lamonta Ellis Jr. had 12, and Edmonds’ cousin, James Pelham, had 13, including some big throws down the stretch.
Edmonds IV and Pelham have a tie to the 1972 team: Their grandfather, Leon Winfield, was an all-state guard on that squad.
Evan Ramsey, a 6-foot-11, 230-pound sophomore center, gave undersized Hopewell fits and had 24 points for Abingdon (14-2). Jake Thacker added 17.
In a game where one team made a run and the other responded, Hopewell hit Abingdon with eight quick points early in the third quarter to assume a 37-28 lead. The Falcons, though, finished the quarter with an 18-8 spurt to go ahead 46-45.
A four-point play early in the fourth quarter gave Hopewell some momentum. Edmonds stole an errant pass, drove in for a layup and was fouled hard, and the Falcons were assessed an intentional foul.
Edmonds made the free throw for the original foul, and then another for the intentional foul. He followed that with a driving basket, and Ellis’ follow shot pushed Hopewell ahead 53-46.
Five unanswered points by Abingdon whittled the lead to two with 3:25 remaining.
Edmonds went out of the game, trying to get his leg stretched behind the bench, but Pelham stepped forward.
A drive with 3:14 left made it 55-51. Ramsey’s putback trimmed the margin to two.
Pelham was fouled and made both shots of a one-and-one at the 2:34 mark. Edmonds returned to the game, but Ramsey scored again.
Hopewell, trying to milk the clock, turned the ball over. But Edmonds intercepted an alley-oop attempt with under a minute left, and Pelham went back to the line with 30 seconds remaining.
He made the first free throw before missing the second.
With a chance to tie in the final 12.2 seconds, Abingdon had two good looks at 3-pointers, but they were off the mark.
