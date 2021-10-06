Hopewell-Dinwiddie to feature top quarterbacks, but top running backs may be out of action

While the quarterbacks will be fun to watch when Hopewell (3-0) and Dinwiddie (3-0) are scheduled to square off Friday, the game may not have two of the area’s top young running backs.

Hopewell sophomore Kesean Henderson, the brother of Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson and UVA running back Ronnie Walker Jr., had knee surgery in preseason and hasn’t played, Hopewell coach Ricky Irby said.

Henderson, a 6-foot 185-pounder who also plays linebacker, is considered a four-star recruit by 247Sports and has offers from Power Five schools.

“He’s recovering nicely and it’s going well,” Irby said. “It’s something that’s been bothering him for a while. … Nothing serious, nothing major. They just kind of went in and cleaned it up a little bit.

“I think we’ll have him back at some point this year. Just not sure when.”

Hopewell, No. 5 in The Times-Dispatch rankings, has used a committee of backs with Khatoine Taylor, Kentrell McDaniels and Patrick Scott.

Third-ranked Dinwiddie was without freshman running back Harry Dalton last week against No. 7 Matoaca. Dalton, who’s 6-0, 190 pounds, has a stress fracture in his foot, Dinwiddie coach Billy Mills said.