Hopewell falls to Phoebus in Region 3A semifinals

Phoebus’ Jalen Mayo returned two interceptions for touchdowns, and the top-seeded Phantoms pulled away from Hopewell with 20 unanswered points in the second half for a 27-7 victory in the Region 3A semifinals at Darling Stadium in Hampton on Saturday.
Fifth-seeded Hopewell (6-4) got on the board first, taking advantage of a Phoebus turnover and scoring on Kesean Henderson’s 7-yard TD run early in the first quarter. Phoebus (11-1) evened the game on Tyreon Taylor’s 2-yard run near halftime.
Mayo’s 24-yard interception return at the end of the third quarter put Phoebus ahead. A 19-yard TD pass with about 5 minutes to go in the fourth made it 20-7, and Mayo’s 87-yard interception put the game away.
Phoebus will play second-seeded York next week for the region title.