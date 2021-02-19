Hopewell gets another shot at boys state basketball title

High above one of the baskets at Hopewell High School, attached to the basket’s supports, is a banner that has become a little wavy with age.

It denotes the Blue Devils’ boys state basketball championship in the old Group AAA in 1972, the lone time the tradition-rich program won the title.

Hopewell has been close to another crown a few times since. It played for the Class 3 state title in 2016, losing to I.C. Norcom 67-65 in overtime. It lost in the Group AAA final in 1996 (73-71 to George Washington-Danville) and in 1986 (57-50 to Booker T. Washington).

The Blue Devils will get another chance on Saturday. The Region A champs (7-0) will make a trek that’s a little more than five hours to southwest Virginia to play for the Class 3 state title at Region D champion Abingdon (14-1), which hasn’t been in a boys state championship basketball game since 1965. The game, scheduled for 6 p.m., will be streamed on the NFHS Network (www.nfhsnetwork.com), which requires a subscription.

“I glance up at [the banner] every once in a while,” Hopewell coach Elvin Edmonds III said. “But it was so long ago. We’re kind of hoping to hang up some new banners.”