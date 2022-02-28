Hopewell, Petersburg boys, New Kent girls advance to state tournament, Region 3A finals

The Petersburg and Hopewell boys, Region 3A's No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, will meet Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Scope Arena in Norfolk in the region championship game.

The Crimson Wave and Blue Devils are both headed to the state tournament after wining in Saturday's region semis. Petersburg defeated No. 5 Phoebus 59-51, and Hopewell downed No. 3 Park View 55-38.

For the Blue Devils, Cameron Mise led the way Saturday with 17 points. Tyheim Love scored 15 and Samauri Tinch chipped in 8 points. For the Crimson Wave, Chris Fields Jr. was the top scorer with 18 points, Bernard Fuller scored 13 and Kaymeigh Lundy had 12.

On the girls side of Region 3A, New Kent defeated Hopewell 50-33 in the semifinals to earn a berth in the Class 3 state tournament. The Trojans will play Lakeland (Suffolk) Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Scope Arena for a region title.