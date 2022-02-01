Hopewell's Avila-Jimenez one of four local title winners at Virginia Girls Wrestling Championship

"Fortunately, we have a really supportive team here. Aravely is the captain and she's respected accordingly by all her male counterparts. But not every girl in that gym is that fortunate. So you see somebody who reaches that pinnacle, you follow everything they go through and you're just so happy for them. It couldn't have happened to a better young athlete, I can't wait to see what she does moving forward. Hopefully this success gives some exposure that gets other young ladies that didn't think it was an option to come out and try it."