Hopewell's Avila-Jimenez one of four local title winners at Virginia Girls Wrestling Championship

Hopewell senior Aravely Avila-Jimenez took home a state title in the 225-pound classification of the 2022 Virginia Girls Wrestling Championship, held Saturday at Hayfield High in Alexandria.
As it stands, there is no girls wrestling division in Virginia. Female competitors have to compete with boys. Separate tournaments specifically for girls, like Saturday's, exist and are sanctioned by the VHSL.
But the VHSL does not officially recognize the winners as state champions because there is no sanctioned women's division, said Blue Devils wrestling coach Rich Halas. The state is currently in a "pilot program," Halas said, to determine if participation numbers warrant a separate women's division.
Avila-Jimenez defeated the reigning 225-pound champion in her first match of the day by 7-5 decision, then pinned her opponent in 19 seconds in the semifinals before claiming the championship by disqualification after her title-match opponent punched her in the face.
"Unfortunately that was a gritty ending, she didn't want to win that way," Halas said of the disqualification.
Avila-Jimenez plays six instruments and speaks two languages, Halas said, calling her a "great kid" and leader of his program.
"You're just so happy for her, she deserved it. There's no easy path to the top of that podium. All the girls at that event have struggled through all sorts of things," Halas said Monday.
"Fortunately, we have a really supportive team here. Aravely is the captain and she's respected accordingly by all her male counterparts. But not every girl in that gym is that fortunate. So you see somebody who reaches that pinnacle, you follow everything they go through and you're just so happy for them. It couldn't have happened to a better young athlete, I can't wait to see what she does moving forward. Hopefully this success gives some exposure that gets other young ladies that didn't think it was an option to come out and try it."
In the 106-pound division, Powhatan's Natalia Sanchez won a title by fall (2:36) over John R. Lewis High's Yisabeau Cifuentas. Midlothian's Grace Bolstad took home the 118-pound title by fall (2:23) over Riverside's Julianna Burkett-Erice. Brittney Reed of Highland Springs won the 185-pound class with a 6-5 decision over Woodbridge's Tyler Brunelle. J.R. Tucker's Victoria Harris placed second in the 146-pound class.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim