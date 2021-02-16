Hopewell's Edmonds family enjoys pile of region honors heading into boys Class 3 state semifinals

As postseason honors go, the Edmonds family enjoyed what rates as at least a rare occurrence this week.

Hopewell High senior Elvin Edmonds IV was named the Class 3, Region A boys basketball player of the year on Monday. His sister, Alexis, a sophomore, was named the Region A girls player of the year. And their father, Elvin III, was named the Region A boys coach of the year.

“I don’t know if that’s ever been done before, but I was happy for the kids,” Coach Edmonds said.

That's all part of a continuous haul for the family. This is the second consecutive region player of the year award for Elvin IV, a 6-foot-2 guard headed to Bucknell.

Edmonds’ wife, Jackie, coaches the Blue Devils’ girls team. She was the Region A coach of the year in 2018 and ’19, when Hopewell made back-to-back appearances in the state championship game. Their oldest daughter, Imani, was an all-region pick in 2018. She’s playing at Navy.

Another Edmonds daughter, Erin, will be arriving at Hopewell next year as a freshman.