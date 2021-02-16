Hopewell's Edmonds family enjoys pile of region honors heading into boys Class 3 state semifinals

As postseason honors go, the Edmonds family enjoyed what rates as at least a rare occurrence this week.
Hopewell High senior Elvin Edmonds IV was named the Class 3, Region A boys basketball player of the year on Monday. His sister, Alexis, a sophomore, was named the Region A girls player of the year. And their father, Elvin III, was named the Region A boys coach of the year.
“I don’t know if that’s ever been done before, but I was happy for the kids,” Coach Edmonds said.
That's all part of a continuous haul for the family. This is the second consecutive region player of the year award for Elvin IV, a 6-foot-2 guard headed to Bucknell.
Edmonds’ wife, Jackie, coaches the Blue Devils’ girls team. She was the Region A coach of the year in 2018 and ’19, when Hopewell made back-to-back appearances in the state championship game. Their oldest daughter, Imani, was an all-region pick in 2018. She’s playing at Navy.
Another Edmonds daughter, Erin, will be arriving at Hopewell next year as a freshman.
“They’re a tight-knit group,” Elvin III said of his children. “They all cheer for each other and wish the best for each other. Other than just some sibling rivalry around the house, fussing and arguing around the house as far as things with basketball and academics, they all support each other. They were just ecstatic for each other.”
Edmonds said Elvin, a combo guard, and Alexis, a point guard, are “polar opposites” as players.
“Elvin and [Erin] are the same. Both of them are scorers,” he said. “[Imani] and [Alexis], they’re both pass-first.”
Alexis’ season ended in the regional tournament, but Elvin IV will lead the Blue Devils into Wednesday’s Class 3 state semifinals against visiting Independence of Ashburn. He scored 30 points and had 5 assists and 5 rebounds as Hopewell beat Petersburg 72-62 in the Region A championship game.
Independence (12-4) won the Region B title by beating Skyline 107-102 in triple overtime. The school is two years old.
The Tigers are led by sophomore guard Wesley Williams, junior guard Bradley Gagen and junior point guard Jack Gagen. Williams, who holds an offer from Duquesne, poured in 40 points against Skyline, with 27 coming in the fourth quarter and the two overtimes.
Bradley Gagen, who has committed to play baseball at Tennessee, is a threat “once he crosses half court,” Edmonds said. He scored 23 points and hit four 3-pointers in the region final.
Hopewell likes to press, play fast and shoot a lot of 3-pointers with Edmonds, Cartier Strickland, Lamonta Ellis Jr. and James Pelham. Petersburg threw the Blue Devils off balance at times with a 1-2-2 zone press that slowed the pace.
Edmonds said Independence uses a similar strategy.
“We’ve just got to make sure we’re able to maintain our offensive rhythm even though they’re playing those zone defenses,” he said.
Hopewell (6-0) was shut down twice this season by contact tracing after opponents had COVID cases. Before the region tournament, the Blue Devils were in the gym twice in 30 days, Edmonds said.
They were able to overcome the layoffs with talent and the experience of eight seniors.
“We’re still not in the best of game shape, but I told my wife it just validates the importance of offseason and preseason workouts,” Edmonds said.
“We wore out the gym. Four days a week, two or three hours, just getting ready for the season, not knowing if you’re going to play or when you’re going to play. We did a lot of work on the front end.”
