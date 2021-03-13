Hopewell's Elvin Edmonds IV put in early work on the way to becoming Times-Dispatch player of the year

Opponents still mark Edmonds as someone who has to be guarded well behind the 3-point line. But he’s developed into a well-rounded player who can power to the basket, get rebounds and get steals.

“A lot of people like to look at him as just a shooter,” his father said. “But he can … get to the rim. That’s an element of the game he’s added. He’s been working hard in the weight room.”

Edmonds IV saw the benefits of those workouts in other areas. Getting up and starting the day right, he said, helped him learn to start games on the right foot.

It also carried over to the classroom, he said. He has a 4.2 grade-point average.

His experience at Hopewell has “helped me gain a lot of confidence in who I am, on the court and off the court.”

“I think that I can take that confidence with me and do something special at Bucknell,” he said. “Playing at Hopewell has been great. Playing with the team, just all of them, it’s just been a really great experience.

“I’m just happy it got to end the right way.”