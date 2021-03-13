Hopewell's Elvin Edmonds IV put in early work on the way to becoming Times-Dispatch player of the year

Most school days since his freshman year, Elvin Edmonds IV has gotten up early to be at Hopewell High’s gym at 6:30 a.m.
Together with his father and Hopewell’s basketball coach, Elvin III, they worked on his game: form shooting, Mikan drills around the basket, midrange shots, 3-pointers, reading ball screens.
The 6-foot-2 senior guard would drill for 60-90 minutes and then go to school or, in the COVID world, go home for online school. In the afternoon after classes finished, if the Blue Devils weren’t in-season he’d do some conditioning or strength training or be back in the gym for another session.
“I’m actually not [an early-morning person],” he said. “But you’ve got to do it. You’ve got to get better.”
That routine helped Edmonds become Hopewell’s all-time leading scorer and leader in made 3-pointers, despite not having a full season this year. It also helped him become a central figure in the Blue Devils’ Class 3 state basketball title and The Times-Dispatch’s player of the year.
Hopewell was shut down by COVID pauses twice and played eight games. The delays didn’t slow Edmonds, who has signed with Bucknell. He went outside to a goal at his house – although not always at 6:30 in the morning -- and shot and worked on his ball handling to stay sharp.
He averaged 25.9 points, 5 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 steals while shooting 56.3%. He made 36.1% of his 3-pointers and 92.3% of his free throws. He scored 30 points in the region final, 30 in the state semifinals, and 18 in the championship game.
Edmonds finished his career with 1,662 points and 240 made 3-pointers. Had he had a full season this year, he likely would have topped 2,000 career points.
Hopewell guard James Pelham, Edmonds’ cousin, sometimes joined Edmonds for those early-morning workouts.
“If people knew how much time he put in, you wouldn’t be surprised by all this stuff,” said Pelham, whose father was the 1993 player of the year.
“It’s crazy. … All this stuff he’s getting, he deserves it. I expect it from him.”
Edmonds said his work ethic started early, when his father always had Edmonds in the gym.
“I feel like he used to make us go the gym,” Edmonds IV said. “Now it’s getting to the point where he doesn’t have to make me go anymore. I just go.”
Edmonds played soccer and baseball but started to dedicate himself to basketball training about the sixth grade. At that point, all he wanted to do was what he was good at: shoot 3-pointers.
“I didn’t really care for anything else,” he said. “It’s all coming together now.”
Opponents still mark Edmonds as someone who has to be guarded well behind the 3-point line. But he’s developed into a well-rounded player who can power to the basket, get rebounds and get steals.
“A lot of people like to look at him as just a shooter,” his father said. “But he can … get to the rim. That’s an element of the game he’s added. He’s been working hard in the weight room.”
Edmonds IV saw the benefits of those workouts in other areas. Getting up and starting the day right, he said, helped him learn to start games on the right foot.
It also carried over to the classroom, he said. He has a 4.2 grade-point average.
His experience at Hopewell has “helped me gain a lot of confidence in who I am, on the court and off the court.”
“I think that I can take that confidence with me and do something special at Bucknell,” he said. “Playing at Hopewell has been great. Playing with the team, just all of them, it’s just been a really great experience.
“I’m just happy it got to end the right way.”
