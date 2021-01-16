Hot-shooting Midlothian boys knock off No. 7 Monacan

Even as his team went through the chop of a 4-18 season last year, Midlothian boys basketball coach Jarhon Giddings figured a smoother flight was ahead.
He had a lot of starters and a lot of seniors returning, and it was evident to him and his players that the Trojans had the potential for a turnaround.
“We’ve been waiting on this for a few years now,” said Giddings, who is in his third year. “Ever since I got here, we knew this class of 2021 would be a special group. We’ve just been working with them and trying to develop them.”
Midlothian served notice that if it continues to play the way it did Friday night, it will be a tough draw in the Dominion District. Using a hot 3-point shooting night and balanced scoring, the Trojans got off to a big start against No. 7 Monacan, put experience to use and held the Chiefs at arm’s length in the middle portions of the game, and pulled away in the final period for a 66-42 victory at Midlothian.
Monacan (3-1) wasn’t the only unbeaten Dominion team that experienced wind shear on Friday. No. 1 L.C. Bird (5-1) was knocked off 65-61 by Manchester, another team with a lot of players returning after a sub-.500 season.
“I really have high expectations for this team,” said Midlothian senior forward Aidan Marsili, who had 15 points. “We have a lot of talent, a lot of potential. As long as we can just … show every team every week, three games a week, we are a team that can compete, if we can just build off that and get a run going, we can have a really promising future.”
Midlothian (2-2) opened with losses to Bird (85-55) and No. 2 James River (57-38). That didn’t deter the Trojans, who beat Powhatan (79-62) before dispatching Monacan.
They have several 3-point threats, balance and familiarity – several of them play together in AAU -- and they did a good job of moving the ball and finding perimeter shooters or cutters against Monacan.
“It’s a lot of selflessness, not playing iso ball and sharing the ball,” Marsili said. “We’re able to keep teams on their heels because you don’t know where it’s coming from.”
Jack Scott had a trio of 3-pointers before the game was 2 ½ minutes old, helping Midlothian build a 20-4 lead. The Trojans made six treys in the first quarter and 10 for the game.
Scott finished with four 3-pointers and 12 points. Nate Brown, who helped Midlothian pull away with a 19-6 fourth quarter, made three and scored all 13 of his points in the second half. Jack Dillon (8 points) had two treys, and Carter Lovasz (7 points) added another.
Marsili said the Trojans were unable to stay healthy last year. He was one of the casualties, tearing ligaments in his ankle and playing in only two games.
He’s an undersized interior player at 6-3 but is effective, scrapping for loose balls and rebounds and working spin moves against taller players.
“He has a knack for being in the right spot,” Giddings said. “He’s tough around the basket and plays very strong. He plays bigger than he is.”
Monacan lost all of its starters from a 20-6 team that played in the Class 4 state quarterfinals last year, and it couldn’t find any shooting warmth against Midlothian’s zone. Sophomore guard Rasheed Daniels, averaging 21 points, had 9. Jamais Werts, a 6-8 senior averaging 20 points, had 11. Kendrick Warren Jr. had 12.
“I knew we were going to have a challenge,” Monacan coach R.J. Spelsberg said. “We’re a little bit inexperienced and [Midlothian has] some good players, and they play well together. I think they’re a very good team, and they’ve played some tough teams to start the year. Our inexperience showed in a lot of places tonight.”
Monacan 10 11 15 6 -- 42
Midlothian 23 10 14 19 -- 66
Mon – Werts 11, Warren 12, Wittenbraker 6, Daniels 9, Wimbish 2, Latham 2.
Mid – Marsili 15, Lovasz 7, Scott 12, Brown 13, Vanlandingham 2, Feldman 5, Akoto 4, Dillon 8.
