Hot-shooting Midlothian boys knock off No. 7 Monacan

Even as his team went through the chop of a 4-18 season last year, Midlothian boys basketball coach Jarhon Giddings figured a smoother flight was ahead.

He had a lot of starters and a lot of seniors returning, and it was evident to him and his players that the Trojans had the potential for a turnaround.

“We’ve been waiting on this for a few years now,” said Giddings, who is in his third year. “Ever since I got here, we knew this class of 2021 would be a special group. We’ve just been working with them and trying to develop them.”

Midlothian served notice that if it continues to play the way it did Friday night, it will be a tough draw in the Dominion District. Using a hot 3-point shooting night and balanced scoring, the Trojans got off to a big start against No. 7 Monacan, put experience to use and held the Chiefs at arm’s length in the middle portions of the game, and pulled away in the final period for a 66-42 victory at Midlothian.

Monacan (3-1) wasn’t the only unbeaten Dominion team that experienced wind shear on Friday. No. 1 L.C. Bird (5-1) was knocked off 65-61 by Manchester, another team with a lot of players returning after a sub-.500 season.