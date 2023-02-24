Kannon Owens loves to jump right into a wrestling stance when he sees his father, uncles and grandfather.

Kannon, 4, and his dad, Keonte Owens, are part of a Petersburg-based family of wrestlers that also includes brothers Tyran Taylor and James Taylor III.

Disciples of Kannon’s grandfather and the three brothers’ father, James Taylor Jr., the family plies its craft at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, tucked away in the back of an inconspicuous Petersburg neighborhood.

It’s there, on a large mat in the middle of a small church gymnasium, that the family is passing down a generations-old love for wrestling that originated with Taylor Jr.’s high school coach at Petersburg High, the legendary Michael Moore, a 2012 inductee of the Virginia chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

“If it weren’t for him, I could have never passed it on to them,” Taylor Jr. said of Moore, a region champion at Petersburg who went on to have an All-American college career at Lock Haven University before returning to the area to coach at his alma mater, in addition to Virginia State University and Matoaca High.

Taylor gestured to his three sons sitting around him as he praised Moore’s influence. Kannon took turns climbing into his dad and uncles’ laps as other members of his MOBC (Mount Olivet Baptist Church) Lions youth team, which includes wrestlers ages 4 to 13 and was founded by the family, filed into the gym around them.

***

Owens said the family has made a concerted effort to get kids in the Petersburg community involved in the sport at an early age.

“Wrestling is the toughest sport in high school. And to get a 14-, 15-year-old to buy in to something that’s so crucial on the body, heavy on the mental, it’s kind of hard to get it full circle at that age,” said Owens, looking around at the children practicing.

“Because at that age, they start to determine whether they want to do something or not. Kids, you can have fun with them and do more physical activity, and they don’t even notice that they’re working out. Then it becomes a habit of that work ethic.”

That habit of work ethic goes back generations.

Taylor Jr. coached for more than 30 years after wrestling at Petersburg under Moore in the early 1980s. He went on to wrestle at Chowan University before spending time as a high school coach at Southern Durham High, Petersburg, James River, L.C. Bird and Matoaca.

James Taylor III, 25 and the youngest of the three brothers, wrestled under his dad and won a state title at Southern Durham before going on to play football and golf at Shaw University.

His main weight class was 195, though he fluctuated from 170 to heavyweight and liked to wait for his moment and seize it, relaying on a high mat IQ to outsmart his opposition.

Tyran Taylor, 27 and the middle brother, graduated from Petersburg in 2013 after qualifying for states twice. He wrestled four years at St. Andrews University in North Carolina, where he was a two-time academic All-American and also played lacrosse and ran cross country.

He was the lightweight of the family, with 120 his highest weight class in high school, though he liked to employ physicality to slow matches down and exhaust his opponents.

“Our mottos coming up was academics is always first, then it was social behavior that spoke more to our character, how you carry yourself, in practice, out of practice, in the world, at school, out of school,” Tyran said.

“And then wrestling came last.”

Keonte Owens, 33 and currently the head coach at Petersburg, wrestled for the Crimson Wave and won a region title his senior year in 2007. He wrestled at Campbell University in North Carolina before transferring to Virginia State and earning his master’s. He wrestled at 140 and leaned on his conditioning and a high motor to exhaust the competition.

The family is still close with Moore, who talked to the Petersburg team this season. The hall of famer also helps out with the MOBC Lions youth program.

Taylor III and Tyran are both assistant coaches at Petersburg under Owens. The Crimson Wave this year had five wrestlers qualify for states, with two, seniors Jalin Beasly and Garvey Jalloh, placing. Beasly won the third-place match at heavyweight, and Jalloh won the fifth-place match at 165.

The program also had its first MOBC Lions alum who’s transitioned to the high school team, sophomore Keith Melton, place second at 215 pounds at the Region 3A meet.

“We kind of got to see that this year, the importance of having that foundation laid early,” Tyran said.

***

The family said they have encountered racism in the wrestling world before, largely covert, like a referee seemingly shaving points off a match, or an opposing wrestler resorting to under-handed strategies.

“Definitely in North Carolina I ran into my fair share of racism,” Taylor III said.

“But you’ll learn from it, and it also teaches you that you’ve got to make sure that they know you’re the clear-cut winner, you can’t leave it in other people’s hands.

“It was crazy, but it is what it is. I love this sport.”

Anytime such a situation arises for Keonte’s wrestlers, he tells them that wrestling is parallel to life.

“Some things could possibly be taken away from you, not by your choice but by someone else feeling a certain way toward you,” he said.

“You’ve just got to be mindful of just keep moving forward. Notice those things, but don’t react, especially not how they want you to react. You’ve got to respond versus react. That’s how I talk to them, make sure they understand that. Control the things that you can control and just keep moving forward.”

The three brothers said getting more coaches involved at the youth level is key in diversifying what has long been a predominantly white sport. Young African American kids get steered toward football and basketball, they said, in part because those are the athletes they learn to idolize on TV and in popular culture, but also because youth coaches teach them the basics of those sports early on.

“You’re starting to see a lot more African Americans emerge in the sport at a younger age. Usually, people would wait until they get into high school, a football coach will say, ‘Go wrestle,’” Owens said.

“But now we’re starting to see a lot of young African American kids get into the sport like you see here,” he continued, gesturing to the increasingly lively gym filling up with kids.

“They’ve definitely taken a liking to it.”

***

Taylor Jr. paused and reflected when asked why it was so important to him to pass down his love for wrestling.

“I know you can cut the news on, read the paper about how this city of Petersburg is,” he said pensively.

“They put the negatives and stuff in it. But I came up around here, they came up around here. Last time I checked, they’re highly educated guys.”

Keonte and Tyran both have their degrees, and Taylor III is in the process of attaining his. Wrestling, for the family, has proved a cherished means of passing on life lessons.

Tyran recalls fond memories of competing with Taylor III at a national tournament in Florida. Taylor III gets excited talking about Tyran beating the defending state champion at regionals.

They covet the individual nature of the sport whereas, in team sports, competitors are dependent on teammates. But on the mat, “whatever you put into it, you’re gonna most likely get out of it.”

“That’s the reason I fell in love with it over time,” Taylor III said.

“It’s hard; it gets to the point where you don’t feel like going through that workout. But you’ve got to push through. And that’s how life is.”

Keonte said they’ve had teammates who may not have won a lot of matches in high school, but come back years after the fact to let the family know how wrestling changed their lives for the better.

“I feel like I did something really special, giving it to my sons and grandson,” Taylor Jr. said.

“And they’re giving it to a lot of other kids also. All of that came from coach Michael Moore investing time into me and teaching me. I just gave it right back.”

Kannon watches practice all the time and is already picking up on techniques, though he sometimes elects to play with his adversaries rather than compete against them while on the mat in tournaments.

Taylor III said all three brothers routinely play around and wrestle with Kannon. They’re all excited to pass on the same love for the sport and life lessons that their father passed on to them.

“We’re planning on him being the best of all of us,” Keonte said with a gesture and smile toward Kannon as his brothers and father laughed.

“And we can keep it going.”

Close 1 of 5 Fort Hell 05-04-1959: Fort Hell Fort Hell 05-05-1949 (cutline): Above, two Lyons perch nonchalantly on the brink of their own private 'Hell." Fort Hell 'Bombproof' is one of the Fort's attractions. Fort Hell 06-05-1966 (cutline): David A. Lyon Jr. at entrance to Fort at Peterburg. Fort Hell Petersburg, Virginia. Gabioned parapet of "Fort Hell". (Fort Sedgwick) Date Created/Published: 1865 Apr. 3. From the Archives: Petersburg Civil War fort was sold and leveled in 1960s Fort Sedgwick or “Fort Hell” was one of the larger forts of the Union Army during the Civil War with a garrison of 800 men and 17 cannons. The fort occupied the most elevated natural position giving Union troops an unlimited view of their enemy and of Petersburg. The fort earned its nickname from the Confederate troops because of the constant, intense artillery fire from the cannons. The last attack launched from Fort Hell was April 2, 1865, when Union soldiers attacked Confederate lines with a “blistering 30-minute bombardment.” Despite the repeated bloody attacks by Union troops from Fort Hell, Confederate soldiers held their lines long enough to enable General Robert E. Lee and his men to escape—to Appomattox where Lee ended up surrendering on April 9, 1865. In the decades following the Civil War, the battleground was preserved and even housed a museum that attracted thousands of visitors. However, in 1966 it was announced that the land would be sold and the old trenches and the museum would be leveled. In 1966, David A. Lyon, a spokesperson for the Lyon family, which had owned the property for over 30 years, said the decision to sell the property was due to the fact that business had declined by about one-third. While the historic fortification withstood endless days of pounding from enemy cannons, its ultimate downfall was by the bulldozer. 1 of 5 Fort Hell 05-04-1959: Fort Hell Fort Hell 05-05-1949 (cutline): Above, two Lyons perch nonchalantly on the brink of their own private 'Hell." Fort Hell 'Bombproof' is one of the Fort's attractions. Fort Hell 06-05-1966 (cutline): David A. Lyon Jr. at entrance to Fort at Peterburg. Fort Hell Petersburg, Virginia. Gabioned parapet of "Fort Hell". (Fort Sedgwick) Date Created/Published: 1865 Apr. 3.