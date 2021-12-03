'How many of you have played football in December?': Relishing playoff opportunity, King William is much more than its two stars

Running back Demond Claiborne and quarterback / safety Jayveon Robinson have been the engines of King William's run to the Class 2 football semifinals Saturday at 2 p.m. at Central High (Woodstock, 11-1).
A Wake Forest recruit, Claiborne amassed 2,363 yards and 40 touchdowns on 161 carries, plus six receptions for 93 yards and three TDs en route to Region 2A offensive player of the year honors.
Robinson completed 63 of 105 passing attempts for 1,125 yards, 19 TDs and three interceptions while carrying 84 times for 1,122 yards and 16 TDs. Defensively, he had 81 tackles (six for losses), a sack, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown, earning him first team All-Region honors on both sides of the ball.
But coach Scott Moore said, however stellar the play of his two catalysts has been, it's taken a lot more than two guys to get the Cavaliers (11-1) this close to their first state title since 2000.
King William last reached the state semifinals in 2010.
"We've got some players that don't come around very often in a coaching career," Moore said. "This group has come together, they're a special team. The two guys [Claiborne and Robinson] that everybody knows about, those guys are special, you don't get to coach two guys at 2A with that kind of talent all the time. It's a privilege to coach them. Everybody knows about Demond and Jayveon, but we've got some good players too, across the board."
In his first full season at the helm, Moore told his team last week how special it was to be practicing on Thanksgiving. This week, he told them to cherish the opportunity to practice in December.
"I asked them, 'How many of you have played football in December?'" Moore said after Wednesday's practice.
"Nobody raised their hands. It's a big deal when you've advanced this far and you get to play."
Aside from Claiborne and Robinson, Tre Robinson, Jayveon's brother, is a standout middle linebacker and receiver with 405 yards and seven touchdowns.
Moore touted his receiving corps as a whole, saying Jayveon Robinson likes to spread the ball around, though the connection with his brother is strongest in terms of chemistry. Kavontay Hayes is another standout receiver and key defensive back, he's got five interceptions on the year. Ryan Southern and Kaleb Shelton have also been heavily involved in the passing game.
In the trenches, senior Chase Rosso (6-3, 235, all-region) is key on both sides of the ball as an offensive tackle and defensive end. PJ Holmes (6-6, 347, all-region) is a force in the run game. And center Conner Gulaski is another all-region honoree.
And defensively, Trent Johnson is a key defensive end, and his brother, Wylie plays tackle and earned all-region honors. Southern is a standout linebacker, as is senior Aiden Schools.
Of Saturday's opponent, Moore sees a rugged group with a strong run game against which the Cavaliers will need to gang tackle with as many hats as possible flying to the ball.
"They're big, strong and physical," Moore said of Central, which did not share a common opponent with King William this season.
The teams last played in 2018, a 27-0 Central victory. The Falcons also won 52-16 in 2017, the only other time the programs have met.
"Offensively, they kind of remind me of L.C. Bird back in the early 2000s," Moore said. "They're a power-I team, they're going to line up and run at you. The quarterback can throw and run. They present some challenges for us."
On the heels of an imposing 59-12 victory in a region final tilt that, on paper, appeared evenly matched, Moore said his Cavaliers are playing their best football of the season.
"We're coming together, peaking at the right time I hope," he said.
