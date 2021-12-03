'How many of you have played football in December?': Relishing playoff opportunity, King William is much more than its two stars

Running back Demond Claiborne and quarterback / safety Jayveon Robinson have been the engines of King William's run to the Class 2 football semifinals Saturday at 2 p.m. at Central High (Woodstock, 11-1).

A Wake Forest recruit, Claiborne amassed 2,363 yards and 40 touchdowns on 161 carries, plus six receptions for 93 yards and three TDs en route to Region 2A offensive player of the year honors.

Robinson completed 63 of 105 passing attempts for 1,125 yards, 19 TDs and three interceptions while carrying 84 times for 1,122 yards and 16 TDs. Defensively, he had 81 tackles (six for losses), a sack, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown, earning him first team All-Region honors on both sides of the ball.

But coach Scott Moore said, however stellar the play of his two catalysts has been, it's taken a lot more than two guys to get the Cavaliers (11-1) this close to their first state title since 2000.

King William last reached the state semifinals in 2010.