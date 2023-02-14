Phil Gross, like many within the Midlothian community, faced a period of mourning after Trojans head football coach Matt Hutchings in early January announced he was stepping down.

Hutchings’ Trojans this past fall won nine games for the first time since 1975. He’d led the program since 2017, ultimately taking Midlo to heights it had not ascended for decades.

But following Hutchings’ resignation, people within different walks of Gross’ life began urging him to reenter coaching at the high school level, something the former Amelia County (2002-2007) head coach and Hanover assistant (2008-2011) hadn’t considered for years.

One of those voices was former Hawks head coach Josh Just, who led Hanover from 2005-2012, with Gross working as his quarterbacks coach and eventually assistant head coach over the latter half of that tenure.

“You’re ready to be a head coach again,” Just told the 51-year-old Gross.

Gross, already a teacher at Midlothian, had remained involved with the game, working at i9 Sports and coaching his son, Gibson, with the Chesterfield Quarterback League.

Gibson was the Trojans’ junior varsity QB last season as an eighth-grader, and Gross watched all his games while filming varsity contests from the stands. His older daughter is off to college. Gross had even discussed the possibility of coming on as an assistant with Hutchings.

He took stock of his life, and decided the time was right to apply to be the next head football coach at Midlothian.

“And my wife was more than happy for me to give her some space,” said a laughing Gross, who has officially succeeded Hutchings at the helm of a program that has in recent years generated significant momentum and historic success.

“I was privileged to be asked to be a part of the program. It’s an honor. So many good things have happened in recent years. So I’ve sort of set out to honor the legacy of this program.”

Gross’s family is originally from Illinois, and his son, who will be a freshman this upcoming fall, is named after Gibson City, Ill., where Gross’s grandfather and coaching mentor was once a high school coach. But Gross’s family moved around when he was at a young age, causing his own high school playing career to span from Johnson City, Tenn., to Henrico High then Mechanicsville High (formerly Lee-Davis High).

Gross played outside linebacker for four years at Randolph-Macon in the early 90s under Joe Riccio, where he helped the Yellow Jackets win an ODAC title. Gross briefly stayed at Macon as a grad assistant before getting married and transitioning into a professional career away from football.

But the coaching bug didn’t stay away for long, and in a few years Gross began studying to become a teacher while taking a job as an assistant at Amelia under then-head coach Torecco Greenhow. Initially the defensive coordinator, Gross helped the Raiders reach their first-ever playoff game in 2000. Greenhow moved on and Gross succeeded him in 2002.

And in 2003, Gross led Amelia (now in Class 2, Region A) to an 8-3 mark, the best regular-season record in school history and Amelia’s first home playoff game. Gross said 13 of the Raiders’ 16 players graduated from that team.

At Hanover, Gross had an opportunity to work with Josh Wells, at the time the Hawks’ quarterback and now an offensive tackle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Also part of a star-studded QB room under Gross were current Hawks head coach Sam Rogers (Virginia Tech) and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner.

When asked what his first order of business is, Gross echoed a refrain synonymous with many coaches taking over a new program — building relationships.

“It’s building trust with all entities. We have to tap into the legacy of the program, because there’s this expectation kids have walking the door that they can be successful now,” Gross said.

“We’re not fighting the ‘Can we win?’ anymore, and I was talking with [Matt Hutchings] about this. They’ve moved on to the expectation of ‘We can do this, we can win.’ So I think it’s tapping into that legacy of ‘Yes, we can.’ Now let’s put in the hard work to improve and do so.

“I’m honored to be in this position. So it’s incumbent upon me to make sure that I get these guys in good spots as coaches, that I support them and that I make these relationships with these kids, these families and this administration to keep this train rolling.”

