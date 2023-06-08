From VCU basketball guard Zeb Jackson to Huguenot High football coach Charles Scott and Thomas Jefferson High football coach Eric Harris, the Richmond sports community is seeking to uplift those affected by Tuesday's shooting outside the Altria Theater and drive communal change.
Jackson, who has in recent months taken on a heightened leadership role in the VCU hoops family following the transfer of many of his former teammates, took to Twitter to extend support and condolences.
We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Mrs. Smith who lost her Son and Husband during this tragedy. May their memories bring you comfort and peace.— Zeb Jackson (@iamzebjackson1) June 7, 2023
Please know that you are not alone and that there are so many people here for you.
With deepest sympathy
"Dear Huguenot High School students and faculty," Jackson wrote a little after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
"We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragic event that occurred during your graduation ceremony. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Mrs. Smith who lost her Son and Husband during this tragedy. May their memories bring you comfort and peace.
"Please know that you are not alone and that there are so many people here for you. With deepest sympathy."
Jackson finished the thread by tagging @GoFalconsHHS, the school's Twitter account, followed by a heart.
Within the Huguenot sports family itself, Scott is a newcomer seeking to revitalize the Falcons program.
The former coach at Life Christian took the same position at Huguenot in January. Scott was not at Tuesday's graduation, but was with some of his Falcons players at a UVa football camp.
Scott held a moment of prayer with members of the Huguenot program and community on Wednesday afternoon. The Falcons held hands and bowed heads around the logo on their football field.
#HuguenotStrong pic.twitter.com/bya0Zds47j— Huguenot Football (@HuguenotFB) June 7, 2023
"My focus is just on praying for the city and putting a game plan together to personally reach as many youth as I can to hopefully change the trajectory of our community in days, months and years to come," Scott said.
"I’m in this fight for the long haul.”
Messages containing #HuguenotStrong hashtags proliferated the local high school sports social media discourse. Harris posted an emotional reaction a few hours after the shooting, a video below the line "Devastated.. we have to do better (broken heart)."
Harris later announced that Teejay's football parents meeting scheduled for Thursday had been postponed. The coach began the video by biting his lip and shaking his head, and fought back tears throughout the time he spoke.
"This young man's family that was murdered today in his cap and gown, standing on the street, just leaving his graduation ... we (Thomas Jefferson High) were scheduled to graduate after them," Harris said.
Devastated.. we have to do better. 💔 pic.twitter.com/aEKzG1dl6X— Coach Eric Harris (@VANextLevel) June 6, 2023
"So imagine my other coaches as we began losing our minds, contacting as many of our guys as we possibly could, and while we found out that it was none of our students, it didn't dull or lessen the pain that I know the entire city of Richmond is feeling today.
"We've reached a new level of low. You know who attends high school graduations? 80-year-old grandmothers. 65-year-old uncles. ...
"We've got to do better. We've got to do better. I don't mind showing emotions, I'm a man, more men need to. I am one thousand percent man, and this hurts. This hurts.
"I never met this young man a day in my life. I just know that another chess piece has been moved off the board."
