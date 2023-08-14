Pads pop and cleats clack with a palpable vigor on a Thursday evening off Forest Hill Avenue, where a high school football program primed for a resurgence is seeking to help a community heal.

New Huguenot High football coach Charles Scott, previously the big whistle at Life Christian Academy, knew he was accepting a rebuilding project when he took the helm of a Falcons program that has in recent years struggled to channel the success of its past glory days.

What Scott did not know upon beginning that project was what his efforts, and those of his players, would come to symbolize for the Huguenot family.

In light of the communal trauma endured in wake of June’s graduation shooting outside the Altria Theater, Scott and his Falcons hope their revitalization of a “hidden gem” of local football can make waves in their community well beyond the sidelines.

“We have a community program. We invite the younger kids out a lot,” said Scott, gesturing to the handful of children observing Thursday’s practice from the sidelines.

“Even in the offseason, we were at basketball games in the community. We’re basically trying to make our presence known, that this is a safe space for the community,” he said. “The community loves Huguenot High School. So we’re bringing back the energy, the winning culture. It makes the community excited. So when you’re excited to do something, you put your energy behind it. It definitely can assist healing in that nature.”

‘Stop the violence’

Markel “Kel” Dabney, a running back and linebacker in the Class of 2026, followed Scott from Life Christian and began work with his new program over the winter.

He said all the players look up to Scott, whose aura of calm confidence instills in them a sense of belief that they can accomplish anything.

But another reason he joined a Falcons program that went 1-9 in 2022 is the hope for change, on and off the field.

“Change, I wanted to help the community, stop the violence,” Dabney said. “I just want to help bring back what Huguenot had.”

Huguenot’s first full season came in 1961 after the school’s founding in 1960. There were some lean years in the first few decades. But there were also six- and seven-win seasons.

And beginning under legendary coach Richard McFee in 1988, there was greatness for the green and gold. The Falcons won 13 games in McFee’s first season and made the first of a few deep playoff runs that spanned until McFee’s retirement in 2007, though the school has never captured a state title in football.

Since McFee’s departure, the program’s only winning season came in 2019 when it finished 6-5.

“The expectations are always going to be high,” said Dabney, looking around at his teammates running drills as the sun dipped below the treeline surrounding the still relatively new building, which opened in 2015.

“That 1-9 stuff is done, never again while Coach Scott is coaching here. The expectations are high because he brings that all the time wherever he goes. We don’t expect to lose.”

Dabney hopes an efficient running game led by himself, brother Michael Dabney Jr., L.C. Bird transfer and second team All-Metro honoree La’tavion Lowe and talented newcomer John Washington can help set the tone and open up the rest of the Falcons offense.

“When we win games, the whole community is with us. ... We’re just going to come together as one,” said Dabney, adding with a grin that he cannot wait for Huguenot’s opener at home on Aug. 25 against Thomas Jefferson, a program Scott praised as having “held the torch” for the city of Richmond in recent seasons.

“The stands are going to be packed; everybody can’t wait to see the show. The whole team has just been thriving.”

‘Everything turned around’

Jason Wright, a quarterback in the Class of 2025, played a key role in Manchester High School’s run to the Region 6A final last year.

Wright transferred to Huguenot this past spring after Scott made an immediate impression on him. He thought initially that revitalizing the program might take some patience.

“But right away I could see everything starting to fall in, which is surprising; I thought we’d have to build everything up,” Wright said.

“But it seems like right as he came, everything turned around.”

That turnaround is evident while observing a Falcons practice. Though Huguenot has not had the opportunity to prove it on the field of play, it is impossible to ignore the sense of belief permeating the gleaming turf field behind the school, where Scott’s staff runs drills like a well-oiled machine.

Scott said that work began over the winter shortly after he accepted the position around Christmas. Even in January, attendance started to improve, with 35 to 50 kids filling the weight room.

And though the program has won only two games since that six-win 2019 campaign, much of its fresh, young talent grew up around winning cultures through local youth ball.

“I love the energy,” Wright said. “The brotherhood is coming together, we’re all bonding, in the locker room, over the offseason. It’s coming together.”

The dual-threat quarterback hopes to open up the Falcons’ passing game this year, with some “stud” receivers to stretch defenses, including 6-foot-2 freshman target Iveon Lewis.

And he hopes that high-flying Falcons attack, and that forging of a brotherhood, can make an impact outside the confines of the sidelines.

“We can bring people together,” Wright said.

“They’ll all come to the games, supporting us, I feel like that will build the brotherhood up in this area of Richmond.”

‘All positive energy’

Though Scott has preached a belief in immediate success, that’s not the driving force behind his accepting the job at Huguenot.

A counselor by trade who lives in the city and works with kids in the Richmond community, he’s “in it for the long haul.”

“I want kids as young as 6 years old to know Coach Scott, the head coach at Huguenot,” he said, adding that the Falcons hosted a free camp for more than 100 local kids to introduce them to the program.

“We want the kids to know who we are, how we love and care about them, how we want to teach and coach them, how we’re going to support them.”

After the graduation shooting, he had “raw” conversations with his players about processing trauma and how to navigate their lives away from the field. He wants them to come to him with questions and concerns outside of football.

Points of emphasis the past few months have been “controlling the controllables” and making keen judgments about the environments in which they place themselves.

Scott produced plenty of Division I recruits at Life Christian and led the Eagles on a national schedule that saw them take on top-tier opponents from other states. He had plenty of opportunities elsewhere to move up the ladder in the coaching profession.

But he chose Huguenot, because of the project it entails and what the process therein can do for the city of Richmond.

“The history and the tradition is so rich. The community longs for it to get back to the heydays in the ‘90s, the success that it had. And it helps heal the community, helps the community have something to take pride in,” said Scott, gazing around at his team running drills, laying the foundation of a “new era.”

“I’m just wanting to see the community back to supporting the program, back to its success. Because I still personally believe that when a football program is good for a city and town, you can drop the crime rate in the city. It’s all positive energy if we do this thing right.”

