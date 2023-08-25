Friday's season-opening high school football game between Thomas Jefferson High and Huguenot High has been closed to spectators due to safety concerns, Richmond Public Schools said in a Thursday night statement.

Huguenot director of athletics Richard Farquharson confirmed the news to the Times-Dispatch. Thomas Jefferson athletic director Shea Collins shared the release from RPS on Twitter on Thursday night a little after 10 p.m.

Scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Huguenot, the game will go on with officials, team personnel, bands and cheerleaders present, but no spectators, including media.

"Our first priority is the safety and well-being of the RPS community. RPS is aware of a recent social media post regarding tomorrow's football game at Huguenot High School," the statement said.

"The Huguenot and Thomas Jefferson administration teams are in active communication with the RPS Safety & Security team and the Richmond Police Department.

The scheduled game will proceed with the following conditions:

No spectators will be allowed.

The only individuals allowed to attend are HHS and TJHS coaches, football team, band, cheerleaders, and staff sponsors.

School administration, safety and security personnel, and law enforcement will be present at all times. The Huguenot High School campus and parking lots will be closed during the duration of the game and no other visitors are allowed on school grounds.

Previously purchased tickets tickets will be refunded directly from the GoFan Finance team within 5-10 business days.

Spectators will be able to live-stream the game by visiting our website at www.rvaschools.net/hhs-tjhs

We want to emphasize that the safety of our school communities has been the primary consideration behind this decision. We eagerly anticipate an exciting and secure game.

The ensure everyone stays informed, we will consistently share updates through RPS Direct, Remind text messages and our official website."

The contest will be a clash of new coaching eras, as Huguenot's Charles Scott and Thomas Jefferson's Eric Harris lead their new teams into their first seasons at the helm.

The coaches had hoped the game could be a source of healing for an RPS community still processing June's shooting outside the Altria Theater following Huguenot's graduation.

Thomas Jefferson was scheduled to graduate right after Huguenot that night.

“This violent threat against Huguenot is an ugly reminder of what happened on June 6 at graduation and if anyone needed another data point that coddling bad actors is a recipe for chaos than surely inability to allow kids to even play a game should be it,” said RPS School Board member Jonathan Young, who represents the Fourth District, where Huguenot is.

Scott said his players are doing OK, but he had to speak with them and refocus amid Thursday's news.

"These are some of the challenges that come with the territory," Scott said Thursday night via text. "I'm not happy about it but I understand the mission."

Harris said Thursday night via text that his Vikings are excited to take the field regardless of the circumstances, though parents are disappointed they can't see their kids kickoff their season in-person.

"We are taking it in stride. The guys were super excited today when I broke the news, they just want to play ball," Harris said.

"They could care less about a crowd, which you love to see as a coach."

Harris was elevated from Vikings offensive coordinator following a season in which Teejay went 8-4 and reached the Region 2A semifinal.

Scott moved to Huguenot from Life Christian, and is seeking to revitalize a Falcons program that finished 1-9 in 2022.

