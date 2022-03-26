Humanitarian award-winner Michael Lansing of Collegiate is a volunteer EMT driven by intrinsic altruism

Amid the heart of a pandemic that has killed millions around the world, a high school junior joined a volunteer rescue squad because of an intrinsic calling to help his fellow human beings.

Now a senior football player and wrestler at Collegiate with plans to begin his medical studies this fall at the University of Richmond, Michael Lansing didn't become an EMT with Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad, or a lifeguard, peer tutor, Eagle Scout or helper at the Sarah Dooley School for Autism because he wanted to win awards or build his résumé.

He did all those things to help people, as he says is expected in his family.

"Being an EMT is bigger than being an EMT. It’s really about human connection," said Lansing, the recipient of the Wells Fargo Advisors Humanitarian of the Year award presented by the Touchdown Club of Richmond at this year's All-Metro football banquet.

"Being in an ambulance and providing for someone in a time of need is really about being human. It’s not about providing emergency medical care, it’s about connecting with someone and listening to them. And a lot of people just need to be heard."

A defensive and offensive lineman for the Cougars, Lansing's senior season was cut short by a torn ACL in Collegiate's fourth game. Also a standout wrestler throughout high school, he's served more than 700 hours and responded to more than 300 911 calls while on duty with the rescue squad he joined in January of 2021.

His father, Brian Lansing, is a lawyer who has served in the Navy and now works with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Michael for much of his youth envisioned himself going into law and or serving in the military.

But seemingly by happenstance, a friend at a Halloween party was familiar with the Tuckahoe rescue squad and there told Michael about a class to become an EMT that would be starting soon.

Lansing submitted an application, got a callback, did an interview and got accepted.

So began hours of night classes every week involving a 1,500-page textbook and plenty of medical equipment. Some adults with full-time jobs struggled with the workload. But Lansing, for whom medical knowledge processes easier than most high school coursework, tested out of the class in May.

Upon receiving the email saying he'd passed and was officially a certified EMT, Lansing ran downstairs to hug his mother, Kristine. In that moment, he felt like he'd discovered his vocation.

Lansing plans to do premed undergraduate work at UR then hopefully move on to medical school with the goal of becoming an ER doctor. He tends to get bored of repetitive routines, so the variance of being an EMT and working in the ER appeals to his nature.

“Someone can come in with their arm chopped off or they can say they’re having stomach pains," he said with a wry smile "That variety, that kind of adrenaline and anticipation, and being able to be the one that knows how to treat it is really rewarding.”

The pandemic has been part of Lansing's motivation to enter the medical field amid a watershed moment for the profession. He's seen the burnout and demand first hand.

He talked about the intensive care required for COVID patients, giving people on ventilators a laundry list of drugs to sedate them, rolling them over so they don't develop sores, monitoring drips and making sure they're still alive amid deep sleep states.

“That’s extremely taxing on these nurses," said Lansing, who has not had any second thoughts about joining the field despite the strain he's seen the pandemic place on its workers.

"That’s really what sucks the life out of these people that get burnt out, they just see this horrific pandemic that takes the life out of people very slowly and it’s not like any other chronic condition that there’s a set treatment plan for.”

Lansing has become quite ingrained within the community at TVRS, largely because of the collective selflessness required to do such work amid a pandemic

"I value the community at the rescue squad a lot just because of the altruism, everybody there doesn’t get paid a dime. You’re there on your own time pulling crazy hours. The people who stick around are the people who are really in it because they want to help people," he said.

“I did it partly because I was interested in the opportunity, then once I really started doing it I was like ‘Ooh my God, there’s this need, and now I feel this calling.’ It was almost happenstance or luck, I might call it destiny that COVID threw this boomerang into all of our lives and it really threw people off, some people got depressed.

"And I got lucky and found an EMT class.”