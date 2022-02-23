In back-and-forth clash, St. Christopher's and Collegiate split top honors at VISAA swim meet

Depth and numbers put St. Christopher's in pole position to earn a second straight VISAA boys swimming and diving title. Collegiate's Dalton Jobe led a talented group of upperclassmen looking to take the crown back.

The clash added up to a back-and-forth meet for the ages in Sterling.

St. Christopher's eventually prevailed for the VISAA state championship, just barely edging Collegiate 301.5 to 295. The Cougars came away with the title in the girls competition, holding off Norfolk Academy 351.5 to 338.5.

Both sides concluded with the slimmest of margins at the top, with one swing at any point in the meet having the chance to flip the result by the end.

"Man, Collegiate, in a lot of ways, deserved it just as much as we did. ... If it wasn't for them, we probably wouldn't have performed as well," said St. Christopher's coach Bucka Watson. "They brought out the best in us."

The weekend broke down similarly to the Prep League meet earlier in the month. St. Christopher's benefited from its immense depth, while Jobe and the Cougars flexed their might at the top of a handful of events.

Jobe, named one of the two male swimmers of the meet along with Flint Hill's Simon Bermudez, powered to victories in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. He also anchored Collegiate's winning 400 free relay and the second-place 200 medley relay.

St. Christopher's routinely had multiple boys scoring in every event, but it only came away with one event victory: the 200 free relay.

The Saints were the fourth seed in the event heading into the finals. Watson deliberated on who to include and how to order the relay, eventually deciding on Carter Perkins as the anchor.

Watson said it was a do-or-die moment in the meet for the Saints. Perkins touched the wall and earned a win by one-hundredth of a second.

"I almost blacked out during the last leg of the relay," Watson said. "When Carter finished, my vision was going blurry, it was pandemonium. Carter said after the fact, 'I've never seen you that hyped before in my life.' There was a lot riding on that relay."

Every point mattered through the end for both teams, even with victory on the horizon for the Saints. They led by 14.5 points entering the 400 free relay, meaning the Saints just needed to place sixth or better, even if the Cougars finished first.

Collegiate did win the relay, as expected. But St. Christopher's cruised to a third-place finish, enough for the championship.

"I just said guys, I want you to watch those swimmers touch the wall before you dive in,'" Watson said. "It was pretty fun just to watch and enjoy that last race, knowing we had the championship in hand."

The Collegiate girls' path to a sixth state title in 11 years was also similar to the league meet, where they held off Norfolk Academy for the LIS crown.

The co-MVPs of that meet were Bulldogs senior Kayla Wilson, a Stanford pledge, and Cougars freshman Elle Scott, who was already setting league records in her first run through the postseason.

On an individual level, Scott was able to match the elder Wilson again. Wilson smashed the VISAA records in the 200 free and 500 free, while Scott did the same in the 100 breaststroke and just missed the record in 200 IM by a tenth of a second.

A consolation, however, that performance in the 200 IM was, unofficially, the fastest time recorded by a girl in the 13-14 age group in state history.

"It was pretty awesome to watch someone that young. I'm not sure if she quite realizes how good she is yet," said Collegiate coach Mike Peters. "I saw her talking to Kayla for a little bit, and that's where she wants to be. ... That level."

The Cougars also set a VISAA record in the 200 medley relay, featuring senior Mackenzie Ferguson, junior Emily Kantner, eighth-grader Emory DeGuenther and freshman Maddie Jewitt.

The combination of the victories at the top and the team depth, frequently scoring in the sixth-to-11th spots, helped Collegiate through the finish line.

Veritas junior Molly Blanchard won the 100 free and 100 backstroke in the girls competition. Steward won the girls team title in Division II.

Other local champions on the boys side included Benedictine senior Henry Gwyer (50 free, 100 free), Grove Christian junior Tyler Read (diving) and Veritas junior Joshua Fisher 49.21.