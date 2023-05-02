A battle of undefeated girls soccer teams, where only one can be the winner. The top of Class 5 and the top of Class 6. North of the River against south of the River.

In her first year of coaching Cosby, Madisen Powell's team remained undefeated (10-0-1) after Abigail Knight's goal in the last minutes gave the Titans a 2-1 win against Deep Run (9-1) on Monday at Cosby.

"Honestly, it's all the girls. I just stand on the sideline and yell a little bit and they do all the work, so it's exciting to watch them as they go through their undefeated season," she said.

Cosby scored early in the first half with a goal by Kendall Funk, who received the ball from her teammate and redirected it past the reach of Wildcats goalkeeper Kate Finkler.

"My other forward, Caitlyn Nottingham, had the ball in the air and I called for it because I realized she could pop it up for me, and I was able to toe it in near post," the sophomore said.

This was the only real chance the Titans had in the first half, with Deep Run dominating most of the possession and attacks but unable to finish opportunities to equalize the score.

However, after being patient, the Wildcats tied the game as freshman midfielder Monique McEnhimer received the ball in the box from a cross and took two dribbles into space before burying the ball in the top of the goal, just under the crossbar.

"I just really wanted the goal to even out the score and I was just thinking, 'I need to get this goal. I need to create space to get the shot off,'" she said.

Deep Run looked to build off the momentum in the last minutes of the first half but did not capitalize on scoring opportunities, and Cosby returned to the pitch looking to get the lead.

Most of the action came in the dying minutes of the game when the Wildcats broke down the the Titans defense and had key opportunities to go ahead, but they were unable to find success.

Meanwhile, Cosby capitalized on one of the few chances it had in the second half off a corner kick by Sasha Manheim. Despite Finkler making some initial blocks, the loose ball found its way to Knight, and she was able to put the ball in the goal.

"It was a great goal kick by Sasha and the ball was just pinging around and finally the ball kind of fell at my feet and I kneed the ball in," the center midfielder said.

Deep Run had not played a game in two weeks due to cancellations, whereas Cosby had played against James River last Friday. That was the only tied game the Titans have had so far.

"We were a little shaky in the first 15-20. ... Cosby is a very good team, more physical play than we are used to, and that bumped us off our rhythm a little bit in the first half, but it was good for us to get a goal just before the half ended," Deep Run coach Steve Chapman said.

For Powell, this is more than just coaching a team. She wanted to give back to a team that she once played for and was successful and wanted to help other girls reach success as well.

"It's surreal. I've always wanted to come back to the community that raised me and kind of feed back into that community, and Cosby soccer has a history of excellence and I wanted to come back and be a part of that."

The main goals for her team are to win regional and state championships.

