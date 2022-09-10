In first game after hazing investigation, Mechanicsville hangs tough with No. 9 Freeman

Mechanicsville High football coach Shane Reynolds was pleased with his team’s effort after it played its first game of the season on Friday following a hazing investigation that shut down the program for two weeks.

And that’s what he wanted to focus on, his team and the game, after the Mustangs made things tough for No. 9 Douglas Freeman before falling 21-6 at Freeman.

“It’s tough to tell where we’re at really because we’re in the third week of the season but it’s our first game,” said Reynolds, who declined comment on the investigation. “There’s a lot of things we need to clean up.

“I know teams typically get better between Weeks 1 and 2. Obviously we have not had that second game yet.”

Hanover County Public Schools suspended practices and games for the varsity and JV football teams at Mechanicsville after the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip on Aug. 19 alleging upperclassmen were assaulting other students at Mechanicsville.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation and said last week that two juveniles have been charged with simple assault. The Sheriff’s Office said it would not release names or identifying information.

The Hanover school system also conducted an administrative investigation. Mechanicsville principal Charles E. Stevens announced last Friday the investigations had concluded and that football activities for both the JV and varsity teams were resuming that day.

In a message to families, faculty and staff, Stevens wrote, in part, that “we are confident that a thorough accounting of the misconduct concerns within the program has taken place.”

The message continued, “While I am unable to share specific details about the investigation and its findings due to confidentiality laws involving juveniles, as well as protections afforded to employee personnel records, please know that those found to be in violation of the Code of Student Conduct and/or School Board policy are being held fully accountable.”

Stevens also said the school’s priority was “to begin to establish a positive, supportive culture for the entire football program. We will be working with Coach Reynolds, his coaching staff, and players to establish team norms and will be holding various team-building activities and trainings in an effort to build that strong culture.”

Reynolds, a 2012 graduate of the school (when it was known as Lee-Davis) and former player, is in his first season after replacing Ryan Turnage, who had been in charge of the program since 2014.

Mechanicsville forfeited its first two games against Deep Run and Powhatan. It had three practices in shirts and two in pads before playing Freeman Friday.

“Playing against these guys, it’s tough any week,” Reynolds said. “… They’re the No. [9] team in the region. … They’ve got a heck of a team.”

Freeman (3-0) won its first two games 44-6 and 34-10. The Mustangs got a roar from a good crowd on their side by stuffing the Mavericks on their first possession. They held Freeman to 84 yards of offense in the first half and yielded only Jadyn Reece’s 3-yard TD run.

Mechanicsville cut it to 7-6 midway in the second quarter on a reverse throwback, with Ben Payne connecting with Evan Buchanan on a 35-yard TD pass. The extra point failed.

Jason Abbey got a packed house on Freeman’s side excited in the third quarter when he blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone, making it 14-6. The Mavericks essentially put the game away with a 99-yard TD drive early in the fourth quarter.

“I thought the guys ran to the ball on defense pretty well,” Reynolds said. “I thought we got in the backfield at times. I think we need to clean up the penalties. That last [scoring drive by Freeman] was assisted probably by 30 yards worth of penalties. We’ve just got to play tough down the stretch.”

Reynolds said his message to his team has been get “1% better every day.”

“I just want to improve every single day we go to practice,” he said. “I want to see the improvements on the field during the game.”

Mechanicsville 0 6 0 0 -- 6

Douglas Freeman 7 0 7 7 -- 21

DF – Reece 3 run (Bowman kick)

M – Buchanan 35 pass from Payne (pass failed)

DF – Abbey recovered blocked punt in end zone (Bowman kick)

DF – China 17 run (Bowman kick)

RUSHING

M – Messe 27-64, Payne 4-21, Buchanan 3-8; DF – China 6-51, Reece 6-29, Martin 8-22, Bland 12-5

PASSING

M – Payne 8-11-61-1-1; Messe 0-1-0-0-0; DF – Bland 9-15-75-0-1; Reece 1-1-27-0-0

RECEIVING

M – Buchanan 4-33, Maxie 1-14, Caplinger 1-9, Messe 1-5, Morris 1-0; DF – Moore 2-34, Chizuk 2-29, Lohmann 2-29, McWilliams 3-8, Abbey 1-2