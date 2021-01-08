In less than 28 hours, Highland Springs defensive back Braylon Johnson got 11 scholarship offers

Pittsburgh made an offer early Wednesday morning while Johnson was running stairs in the city. Four more offers came before 1 o’clock: Norfolk State, Georgia Tech, Old Dominion and Oklahoma.

Mayo is accustomed to getting calls from multiple schools. But the speed and volume of this one was “kind of mind-blowing,” he said.

“It felt like all the hard work paid off type of thing,” said Johnson, who got another offer from Michigan State on Thursday. “At the same time, it was a moment where I self-reflected and I was like, you’ve got to keep working, you’ve got to keep going. None of this matters if you don’t have a good season and play well.”

Loren Johnson said several Richmond-area players were at the showcase in Florida, and he believes that might lead to offers as well.

His video of his son gave recruiters a look at a 15-year-old safety and cornerback — he’s also a wide receiver and long snapper — who’s 6-foot-1, 160 pounds and likely will grow. He excels as a 500-meter runner in track.