In matchup of top teams, John Marshall backs up its big ambitions with win over L.C. Bird

Deep defensive pressure also kept the Skyhawks from being able to match the pace.

“I feel like we, as a team, did well together and executed,” Parker said. “When we was down by four, five, six, we had it going in our heads like, ‘All right, we need to stop playing with these guys. We need to go home with a win.’”

Parker is a four-star recruit with multiple Power Five offers, ranked third in the state for the Class of 2023.

It is with this in mind that Saturday could almost — almost — be considered an off night for him. Parker said that while he felt great during the game, he had been easing back into play after rehabbing a minor muscle strain this week.

That dedication and work ethic is part of what makes Parker “different, and I mean that in a good way,” White said.

“God has gifted him with a lot of talents, and he’s just a great kid,” White said. “He works so hard, and he’s starting to reap the fruits of his labor.”

The Justices were the 2020 Class 2 champions but missed out on being able to defend their title when Richmond public schools opted out of winter sports last year due to the pandemic.