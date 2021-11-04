In or out? Several games will influence who qualifies for area high school football playoffs

As much as several area high school teams in Region 4B and Region 5C would like to get call-ahead seating for the playoffs, the waitlist remains in force going into the final week of the regular season.

Four teams in the hunt for one of the final playoff spots in Region 4B are separated by .69 on the Virginia High School League rating scale, which determines qualifiers.

The top eight on the rating scale make the postseason. Chancellor is seventh at 24.88, and it would take the right set of circumstances to knock it out of a berth. Hanover holds the eighth spot at 23.13. Right behind is Monacan (23.11), Spotsylvania (22.89) and Atlee (22.44).

In 5C, three teams battling for the final two spots are separated by a tiny .38: No. 7 Prince George is at 22.13, No. 8 Mills Godwin is at 22.00, and No. 9 J.R. Tucker is at 21.75. Clover Hill (20.22) still has an outside shot if it beats L.C. Bird and has several things go right.

Slim differences easily can be reversed on the rating scale, which awards more points for winning and fewer for losing based on classification, plus giving rider points for each game an opponent wins. The rating is determined by taking total points and dividing by the number of games played.