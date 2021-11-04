In or out? Several games will influence who qualifies for area high school football playoffs

As much as several area high school teams in Region 4B and Region 5C would like to get call-ahead seating for the playoffs, the waitlist remains in force going into the final week of the regular season.
Four teams in the hunt for one of the final playoff spots in Region 4B are separated by .69 on the Virginia High School League rating scale, which determines qualifiers.
The top eight on the rating scale make the postseason. Chancellor is seventh at 24.88, and it would take the right set of circumstances to knock it out of a berth. Hanover holds the eighth spot at 23.13. Right behind is Monacan (23.11), Spotsylvania (22.89) and Atlee (22.44).
In 5C, three teams battling for the final two spots are separated by a tiny .38: No. 7 Prince George is at 22.13, No. 8 Mills Godwin is at 22.00, and No. 9 J.R. Tucker is at 21.75. Clover Hill (20.22) still has an outside shot if it beats L.C. Bird and has several things go right.
Slim differences easily can be reversed on the rating scale, which awards more points for winning and fewer for losing based on classification, plus giving rider points for each game an opponent wins. The rating is determined by taking total points and dividing by the number of games played.
With that in mind, here are some games that will have a bearing on the playoff field (this all assumes that COVID protocols don’t cause games to be canceled).
Monacan-Manchester: Monacan holds the keys in 4B. Pull the upset, and it likely will unlock the door to the playoffs for the Chiefs because Manchester offers a massive amount of rating-scale points as a higher-classification (6) team with six wins.
Atlee-Hanover: Both teams need to win. A Hanover win, coupled with a Monacan loss, would likely put the Hawks in. An Atlee win, coupled with a Monacan loss, likely would put the Raiders in, although it could be a close call if Spotsylvania and/or Courtland win. Spotsylvania plays winless Caroline. Courtland (21.56 rating), which still has an outside shot, plays unbeaten King George.
Hopewell-Prince George: Prince George takes a spot in 5C with a win over Hopewell. A loss, however, pretty much leaves the Royals needing Mills Godwin to lose to Thomas Jefferson.
Thomas Jefferson-Godwin: Godwin likely needs to win to get in. A loss to Thomas Jefferson, along with a loss by Prince George, may not be enough. The game has implications for TJ as well. The Vikings currently are No. 3 in Region 2A but have several teams in close pursuit and could tumble down the seedings with a loss.
J.R. Tucker, idle: Watching the outcomes for Prince George and Godwin is Tucker, which was scheduled to play John Marshall this week. The Justices canceled the remainder of their season in early October because of low participation, and Tucker has taken a no-contest result for the game, leaving the Tigers 4-4. To get in the playoffs, Tucker needs either Prince George or Godwin to lose. The Tigers haven’t been in the playoffs since 1992.
(804) 649-6965
Twitter: @timpearrelltd