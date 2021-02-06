In return home, Efton Reid looks more physical in IMG Academy's win over Carmel

Efton Reid looks in the mirror a fair amount these days, checking on the training he’s been doing on his strength and his body.
"That’s a big thing at the next level, just being prepared and being strong enough to go against the best every day,” he said.
He can see the work taking shape on the basketball court.
The highly recruited 7-foot, 235-pound center-forward seems more physical and more aggressive since he graduated early from Steward and joined IMG Academy’s postgraduate team in Bradenton, Fla., this summer.
He was in town on Friday with his IMG teammates for a game at Carmel (Ruther Glen in Caroline County), scoring 10 points and grabbing 20 rebounds as IMG’s (18-0) size and talent took over in the second half of a 93-56 victory.
Reid is considered a top 25 prospect in the Class of 2021 by recruiting sites. He’s being pursued by UVA, Florida State, Georgetown, N.C. State, Ohio State and other top programs but said he doesn’t have a timetable on making a decision.
While not a big leaper, Reid is a huge draw for college coaches because, as IMG postgraduate coach Chad Myers said, he’s “very uniquely skilled to be that big.” Reid plays in the post, has good touch on his jumper and can step out and make 3-pointers.
He averaged 19 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 assists for Steward last year while being named first-team All-Metro.
Wanting to be challenged more, along with the uncertainty of the season locally because of the pandemic, Reid made the move to IMG. The boarding school is geared toward training high-level athletes in several sports with an environment and schedule similar to a college program.
He’s noticed a difference, he said, in his running, his lateral movement, his agility, his jumping and his strength.
“Obviously IMG is a unique place. It’s kind of known for changing people’s bodies,” said Myers, a former director of basketball operations and assistant at Radford and head coach of the postgraduate team at Massanutten Military Academy.
Reid, who is averaging 16 points and 11 rebounds, seems to be putting it to use with more physicality and aggressiveness in the low post, a byproduct of competition in practice.
IMG’s postgraduate team features two other top 30 recruits in the Class of 2021: Charles Bediako, a 6-11 center whose offer list includes Alabama, Duke, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas, among others; and high-flying 6-8 wing Benny Williams, who has signed with Syracuse.
Williams, with several hammer dunks, had 22 points. Bediako had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
“Every day in practice it’s high level,” Reid said. “You’re going to get everybody’s best shot every day in practice, so you’ve got to bring your game. That makes us better.”
An energetic effort by the home team allowed the Wildcats (3-7) to stay close for much of the college-style, 20-minute first half before falling behind 45-31 at the break. IMG broke the game open in the second half.
Devawn White had 17 points for Carmel. Victor Johnson added 10.
Reid has been home for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and he was looking forward to another trip here this weekend. IMG flew to Richmond Thursday as a base for games in the area Friday and Saturday.
A game at Fork Union game on Friday was canceled because of COVID-19 protocol, according to Fork Union’s Twitter feed, so Carmel coach Toby Campbell got a phone call late Thursday night. With COVID protocols in place, the game came together quickly, Campbell said. Myers said he was thankful to Carmel for agreeing to play.
Campbell was happy with the exposure his team likely received. Carmel streams its games on the NFHS Network, which airs high school games across the country, and college coaches likely were watching IMG.
“The biggest thing is we got out here and we competed and we played hard,” Campbell said. “I thought we played extremely well in the first half.
“They’re all college players. I would imagine some of them will play professionally. It was just a great experience to have them in here. It was a good learning lesson.”
(804) 649-6965
Twitter: @timpearrelltd