In return home, Efton Reid looks more physical in IMG Academy's win over Carmel

“Every day in practice it’s high level,” Reid said. “You’re going to get everybody’s best shot every day in practice, so you’ve got to bring your game. That makes us better.”

An energetic effort by the home team allowed the Wildcats (3-7) to stay close for much of the college-style, 20-minute first half before falling behind 45-31 at the break. IMG broke the game open in the second half.

Devawn White had 17 points for Carmel. Victor Johnson added 10.

Reid has been home for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and he was looking forward to another trip here this weekend. IMG flew to Richmond Thursday as a base for games in the area Friday and Saturday.

A game at Fork Union game on Friday was canceled because of COVID-19 protocol, according to Fork Union’s Twitter feed, so Carmel coach Toby Campbell got a phone call late Thursday night. With COVID protocols in place, the game came together quickly, Campbell said. Myers said he was thankful to Carmel for agreeing to play.

Campbell was happy with the exposure his team likely received. Carmel streams its games on the NFHS Network, which airs high school games across the country, and college coaches likely were watching IMG.