In state semifinals, L.C. Bird girls draw perennial champ Princess Anne; Bird boys get Green Run

The L.C. Bird girls and boys basketball teams will go into Wednesday’s Class 5 state semifinals against teams that were declared state co-champs last year because of the pandemic.

In the girls case, the Skyhawks are playing a team gunning to add to its state record seven consecutive state titles.

Bird’s girls, the Region B champ, play at Region A champ Princess Anne (Virginia Beach), which shared the title with Highland Springs last year when the tournament was shut down before most of the championship games were played. Princess Anne has won nine state championships in the past 12 years. In the other three, the Cavaliers were the runner-up.

Bird’s boys will play at Region A champ Green Run (Virginia Beach), which was the co-champ with Norview last year. Bird won the Class 5 state crown in 2017 and was runner-up in ’16.

In girls Class 6, Region A champ Cosby will be at home against Region B champ Osbourn Park (Manassas). Cosby won state titles in 2014, ’15, ’16 and ’18, and was runner-up in ’19.

In boys Class 3, Region A champ Hopewell will be at home against Independence (Ashburn). Independence won the Region B title by beating Skyline 107-102 in triple overtime.

VHSL state basketball tournament