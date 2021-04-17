Independence pounds away with Courtney, denies Goochland a third consecutive region football title

Goochland had a chance to stop Independence on the first drive of the second half. On third-and-12 from the Bulldogs 40, Josh Hand’s halfback pass to Ulysses Carr got the ball to the 1, and Courtney scored from there.

“It wasn’t a backbreaker, but it was definitely a knife in the back,” Goochland coach Alex Fruth said. “That was a great call.”

The Bulldogs stayed within seven on Kayshawn Smith’s 1-yard run.

Shackford’s big leg, though, gives the Tigers a weapon from at least 50 yards. The Iowa State commit pretty much put the game out of reach by booming through a 28-yarder with 5:01 left.

Independence already is jumping to Class 5 next year because of increased enrollment. Goochland will have a pretty good core returning, including linemen and Towles, a junior with offers from UVA and ODU. He had 62 yards rushing and a TD and 110 passing. Senior Kameron Holman had 42 yards rushing and 82 receiving.

“[We had] a lot of younger guys, and we just had to learn fast with COVID,” Towles said. “But this team had a lot of heart. We pushed every day, the adversity we went through, COVID, not knowing if we were going to have a season but still staying focused.