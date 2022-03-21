Inner-city baseball teams from Richmond, Norfolk to convene at Sam Allen Tournament

Former Armstrong High baseball coach Lawrence Day had a vision to bring city school baseball programs together for a tournament.

Day died in 2020. But Thomas Jefferson coach Harold Henry is partnering with coaches of other city programs from Richmond, Norfolk and elsewhere to compete in his memory and for baseball in the inner city.

Teejay, along with Huguenot, Armstrong, John Marshall, Booker T. Washington (Norfolk), I.C. Norcom (Portsmouth), Hampton and Port Chester (New York), will on Saturday compete in the Sam Allen Baseball Classic at various fields in Norfolk.

The brainchild of Coach Day, the tournament began in Richmond a few years back. After a couple years’ hiatus amid the pandemic, Booker T. Washington coach Thaddeus Berry has been instrumental in bringing the tournament back.

“In the communities of the inner-city schools, baseball is kind of nonexistent,” Berry said. “So with this tournament, we’re trying to have the kids come together, make it an annual tournament where the cities battle each other and play baseball within the inner cities where baseball is not as prominent as other sports.”

The Fighting Bookers will host games Saturday, including an opening ceremony in the morning. Norcom will also host games during the day before evening competition moves to neutral fields with lights. Each team is guaranteed two games apiece.

John Marshall coach Brent Butler said this will be the first travel tournament his Justices have played in years.

“With the demographic of kids that I have, it’s exciting being able to play similar teams and compete,” Butler said.

The tournament’s namesake, Sam Allen, a former Negro Leagues player for the Kansas City Monarchs, Raleigh Tigers and Memphis Red Sox from 1957 to 1959, is scheduled to appear and speak.

Allen, 85, was inducted into the Tidewater Baseball Shrine and Hampton Roads African American Sports Hall of Fame and has a copper pass that allows him to attend any professional baseball field in the country.

Butler said he will later this week dive into the history of the Negro Leagues with his players and discuss what this tournament represents before making the drive down to Norfolk.

“For a lot of my kids who are African American, they [Negro League players] broke glass ceilings for us to be able to play baseball,” Butler said. “It’s definitely important, something they need to know about.”

Berry said the tournament is a “test platform” with the goal of expansion to eventually play the championship game at Norfolk’s Harbor Park or at a local HBCU such as Norfolk State or Virginia State.

Berry said Booker T. alum, Norfolk native and NBA referee Tony Brothers will be in attendance, as will Manny Upton, the father of MLB players B.J. and Justin Upton, who played their high school ball in Chesapeake at Greenbriar Christian Academy and Great Bridge High, respectively.

“What it does is provide a lot of diversity, Richmond kids, New York, Norfolk, which you don’t normally see,” Berry said, adding that most of his kids play multiple sports and grew up in an environment where exposure to baseball was hard to come by.

“It shows kids they can go out there, have fun with the game and be competitive at the same time.”