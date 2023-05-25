Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Thomas Dale High pitcher Chase Swift gave up an earned run against Matoaca early this season.

Big deal.

Actually, it was.

That’s the only earned run Swift has allowed in 68⅔ innings the past two seasons. The All-Metro junior left-hander gave up zero earned runs -- four unearned -- in 42⅔ innings last season.

Swift remembers the earned run, too. A two-out walk eventually led to a two-strike, RBI single.

“I deserved it because I walked the guy,” he said. “Walks always score. It kind of bit me.”

Nibbles off Swift have been more the standard since he committed to his dream school, Virginia Tech, before his freshman season.

In 94 career innings, Swift has allowed four earned runs, 11 runs total, 30 hits and 22 walks. He's 16-2 with 190 strikeouts and two no-hitters.

In 26 innings this season, Swift has faced 90 batters and yielded just 10 hits and two walks while striking out 54. Thomas Dale coach Scott Hueston said Swift hasn’t had to get out of many jams because “it’s rarely two guys on at one time.”

Swift has developed into a two-way threat this season, too, playing the outfield and batting .459 (1.322 OPS). He has two homers, three doubles, a triple, six RBIs and six stolen bases from the leadoff spot for the Knights (17-3), who take on Cosby (13-8) on Friday in the Region 6A quarterfinals.

Swift likely will spend his time as a pitcher at Tech. He goes after hitters mostly with a moving fastball in the upper 80s. But he also has a mid-70s, fading change-up that he says is his best pitch, and a curveball that he wants to improve.

“I’m just working on my command and (velocity),” he said. “88-89 is not going to get you drafted. My goal (next year) really is to be like 90-92, touching 93, with a good curveball out-pitch for strikes and a deadly change-up.”

If his work ethic is any indication, Swift will get there. Hueston says Swift is a workaholic and a bulldog.

Swift estimates he’s doing something baseball-related about four hours a day. After practice, he may go the gym or to a facility to throw or hit.

He lifts weights frequently during the offseason and during the season (he missed some time this season after tweaking his shoulder lifting). He takes arm care “super seriously,” doing a lot of stretching and work with bands. He also does mobility training for his hips and legs.

Swift pays attention to what he eats, although “the one thing about me is I hate fruit and I hate veggies. I’m a big protein guy.”

“He’s got the old-school mentality with the new-school training,” Hueston said. “He’s a competitor. He wants the ball, especially whenever we play the big teams.

“At this stage, there’s a whole lot more throwers, but he’s definitely a pitcher. He can locate. The strikeout-to-walk ratio is ridiculous.”

Competitor? Swift has a longtime teammate, junior outfielder Matthew McGovern, who has committed to Radford. If they face each other in college, "I’m going right after him," Swift said with a smile.

He’ll show some fire on the mound, which doesn’t always go over well with the opposition.

“I like to bring my team up,” Swift said. “If you go like, ‘Let’s go!’ after you strike a guy out, your team is obviously going to get more energy. It’s going to hype us up. If you just strike the guy out and walk back to the dugout, it’s not going to do anything for us. Firing myself up fires my whole team up. And that means we’ll start scoring.

“I’ve got a little bit of enthusiasm in me.”

Swift said he tries not to think too much about what his pitching numbers. He’s just trying to compete.

“I’m really of the mentality just give them my best stuff,” he said. “If they hit it, then just, ‘Good job.’

“If you brag to somebody … Anything can happen at any time. A team could put up a five-spot on me in the first inning, and there goes that.

“Karma will get you, you know.”

