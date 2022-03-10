'It's a great time to be a Springer': Highland Springs on Friday will play for first state title since 2007

The last time Highland Springs played for a state championship in boys basketball, the Springers were led by co-All-Metro player of the year and future VCU star Brandon Rozzell.

Now the director of student-athlete development at VCU, Rozzell's Springers will look to replicate the feat at the Siegel Center at 8 p.m. Friday, within the same confines their former star calls home.

Highland Springs head coach Reggie Tennyson was an assistant under legendary coach George Lancaster during that '07 title run. Lancaster retired in 2016, and Tennyson succeeded him.

Since taking over, Tennyson, now at the end of his sixth year and fifth season, said this year's Springers team is the best he's had the honor of coaching as he seeks his first championship as a head coach.

"No disrespect to my other teams I've had, this has been the most productive team I've coached, they've just seemed to put it all together," Tennyson said, lauding the maturity of a group of seniors -- guards Quanye Veney and Dorian Davis and forward Latrell Sutton among them -- that have played for Tennyson since they were sophomores.

Veney is a standout defensive back on the football field who is committed to the University of Richmond and was named All-Metro defensive player of the year. Sutton is a versatile tight end, receiver and linebacker who is committed to Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on. And sophomore wing Khristian Martin is the Springers quarterback and has already received ample Division I recruiting interest.

The Springers football players are used to championship-or-bust expectations. Tennyson said their poise under pressure has been a foundation of his group's success on the hardwood.

"It's no question, they've been a tremendous asset to the program every year, we always incorporate the best kids in the building," Tennyson said.

"We definitely need their spirit, their energy, their expectation, their competitiveness. We have one of the stronger football programs in the country."

A host of former players have reached out to Tennyson this week to offer encouragement and support ahead of Friday's title game. The Springers will take on Maury High (Norfolk), a familiar foe on the football field who the Springers beat 13-0 in the spring 2021 Class 5 semifinals.

The Region 5B champion Commodores in 2019 won their first state basketball title since 1927, and defeated Menchville 39-36 in this year's semifinals.

"A very good team, they only have two losses [68-37 to King's Fork, 52-47 to Norview], the coach there [Brandon Plummer] does a great job with his program, he always has them ready to play, they've very competitive, very athletic, just a great team," Tennyson said.

"It'll be a tall task for us, a formidable opponent, but that's to be expected at this point of the year."

Veney is the Springers' point guard and floor general, Tennyson said his decision making on the ball is crucial to how Highland Springs operates, calling Veney an extension of himself on the court.

Davis is the team's primary scorer, he can drive the ball and shoot it from anywhere on the floor. Martin is a key facilitator and Sutton is vital in the rebounding battle.

Sophomore guard Denzelle Coles has stepped up as a big-shot maker during the playoff run as well.

But Tennyson emphasized that he'll need more than his stars to finish the job on Friday -- it'll take the entire roster, and a Springers community that has rallied behind its basketball team with aplomb will need to pack the Siegel Center like it's the East End.

"It's been so long since we've been there, we've gotten a lot of positive feedback and encouragement from our fans, ex-players and whatnot rooting us on," Tennyson said.

"Our school has been great, pep rallies and things of that nature. There's a lot of excitement right now. It's a great time to be a Springer."