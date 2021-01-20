It's been a bumpy ride, but high school basketball teams are continuing to play through the pandemic

After Monacan hosted Midlothian for a girls basketball game last week, Chiefs activities director Danny Parsons paced the stands, carrying a jug of sanitizer with a sprayer similar to what one might use to kill weeds in a garden.
He disinfected every surface in sight. Monacan allowed about 20 home spectators. The game was livestreamed for parents and fans to watch from home. Benches were situated with chairs six feet apart. Officials donned masks throughout competition, players wore them on benches. A team staffer was tasked with wiping down basketballs as much as possible during stoppages of play, and rotating new balls into play when possible. Parsons took attendees' temperatures at the door, and presented them with a COVID symptom questionnaire.
These protocols are indicative of the extensive game-day measures being taken by many programs across Central Virginia.
Just like professional and college sports teams across the country, local high school programs are grappling with the constraints of competing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
And that struggle inevitably results in postponements and cancellations, creating a scheduling scramble for administrators.
Last week, Thomas Dale's boys and girls basketball programs paused their seasons for undisclosed reasons. A boys game between James River and Monacan was postponed. The Meadowbrook girls team has lost two games to COVID concerns. Powhatan had one team pause activities for two weeks over Christmas break. Goochland's girls team shut down for 10 days before Christmas for precautionary reasons. A girls game between Patrick Henry and Atlee was postponed this week.
And the list continues to grow.
Powhatan High activities director Tim Llewellyn said managing his teams amid the pandemic is a "constant process."
"It's almost every day that something comes across my desk that may be affecting us," he said, adding that the logistical struggle is not unexpected.
"What I've told all of our coaches and athletes is, don't take anything for granted because today could be the last day you're allowed to practice, tonight's game could be the last game you're allowed to play due to anything that could shut us down. ... We have done quite well, I think, so far."
Administrators credit that success to stringent requirements that are in place.
Petersburg's return to play protocols includes designated doors for players and coaches to enter and exit the facility in order to control flow. Coaches and players are screened prior to each workout, and any individual who answers yes to a question or registers a temperature greater than or equal to 100.4 will not be allowed to participate. Like many athletics programs, locker rooms are not used. Hand sanitizer is readily available throughout practices and contests.
Petersburg even included in its return to play plan a waiver for parents and students to sign, acknowledging the risk inherent in playing.
When a program encounters a positive test either within or around its personnel, contact tracing begins immediately.
The Times-Dispatch did not speak with any administrator or spokesperson for this story whose programs or school divisions administer COVID-19 tests themselves.
Any student, not just athletes, have to report positive tests themselves, Llewellyn said. Some school divisions have self-screening forms on their websites, and some athletic programs require regimented screening before games and practices.
For Dinwiddie County Public Schools, spokeswoman Christie Clarke said daily symptom screenings and temperature checks are performed when students arrive to school and at the beginning of each practice or game.
Per VDH guidelines, any person who tests positive for the virus is out for a minimum of 10 days, and contact tracing may find other members of the team that also need to quarantine.
Shawn Smith, a spokesperson for Chesterfield County Public Schools, said CDC and VDH requirements are followed in every situation for his school division. The VDH defined close contact as being within 6 feet of an infected individual for 15 minutes or longer. That timeframe does not have to be consecutive -- 15 cumulative minutes also counts.
At the end of the day, programs are all going to err on the side of caution, said Hanover AD Bob Bollander. That will inevitably result in postponements and cancellations.
So keeping things in perspective amid an entirely abnormal season is key, Bollander said.
"Every game we do play could be our last, so we are trying to make each day as enjoyable for the kids as possible. Teachers, coaches, players, parents and administrators are putting energy into making this season happen," Bollander said.
"It's worth the work just to give our teams a chance to play."
Goochland AD Joe Fowler concurred, adding that a given team may not know who it's playing until two days before the game. His Bulldogs have already lost a football game for the upcoming spring season, and Fowler is working to fill that gap in the schedule.
Some administrators interviewed for this story said they've done considerably more logistical legwork in terms of initial scheduling and subsequent reshuffling during this COVID-impacted season than at any other point in their professional careers. What was once an occasional headache brought on by inclement weather is now a weekly, sometimes daily, ordeal.
"This is what we knew would happen. I think everybody was prepared to be flexible. You have to be flexible and you have to kind of roll with the punches," Fowler said.
"When there are cancellations, you have to move fast to find somebody to play. Otherwise you're going to be left without a chair when the music stops."
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim