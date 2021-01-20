It's been a bumpy ride, but high school basketball teams are continuing to play through the pandemic

So keeping things in perspective amid an entirely abnormal season is key, Bollander said.

"Every game we do play could be our last, so we are trying to make each day as enjoyable for the kids as possible. Teachers, coaches, players, parents and administrators are putting energy into making this season happen," Bollander said.

"It's worth the work just to give our teams a chance to play."

Goochland AD Joe Fowler concurred, adding that a given team may not know who it's playing until two days before the game. His Bulldogs have already lost a football game for the upcoming spring season, and Fowler is working to fill that gap in the schedule.

Some administrators interviewed for this story said they've done considerably more logistical legwork in terms of initial scheduling and subsequent reshuffling during this COVID-impacted season than at any other point in their professional careers. What was once an occasional headache brought on by inclement weather is now a weekly, sometimes daily, ordeal.

"This is what we knew would happen. I think everybody was prepared to be flexible. You have to be flexible and you have to kind of roll with the punches," Fowler said.

"When there are cancellations, you have to move fast to find somebody to play. Otherwise you're going to be left without a chair when the music stops."