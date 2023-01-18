J.R. Tucker football hires longtime local assistant Brice Fritts as new head coach

Longtime local football coach Brice Fritts teaches at Tuckahoe Middle, from which many students progress to J.R. Tucker and Douglas Freeman High.

Over the years, as he's walked the halls at Tuckahoe, Fritts tends to notice kids who either play football or look like they'd be good athletes.

He frequently asks them where they're zoned to go to high school, hoping the answer would be Freeman, where Fritts himself coached and played (Class of 1998).

"I was like 'Man, I'd really like to coach that kid, I think that kid could be a good football player.' But they always end up going to Tucker, so I've kept my eye on that situation," said Fritts, who on Tuesday was announced as the new head football coach at J.R. Tucker.

Fritts replaces Phillip Sims, who stepped down after this season and has since taken the head job at Princess Anne High (Virginia Beach).

Sims led the Tigers to a 6-17 mark over the last three seasons, which included a historic playoff appearance in 2021 (first since 1992). It was a turbulent period for the program amid an abbreviated spring season caused by the pandemic and extended time in which Tucker football had no home as its new stadium, which opened this fall, was under construction.

Fritts noted that Simms laid a strong foundation given the circumstances, and added that Tucker feeds from five different middle schools, a disadvantage for its athletic programs which can sometimes lack cohesion because so many of its underclassmen athletes have never played together before.

"My goal is to build that foundation back up to where, when guys realize they're zoned to Tucker, they're not like 'Ooh, all my buddies are going to Freeman or Godwin and I have to go to Tucker,'" Fritts said Tuesday.

"We want to get to the point where it's 'I get to go to Tucker, I'm sorry you have to go to this other place.' Finding the way to flip that script a little bit. There's a ton of athletes that come through Tucker, we've just got to find a way to put them all together.

"Now that we have these facilities, it's time to celebrate them and get the buy-in for these players to come out."

Fritts played in college at Robert Morris University under the late Joe Walton, a former NFL tight end with Washington and the New York Giants who spent professional coaching stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers (offensive coordinator), New York Jets (head coach), New York Giants (receivers coach) and Washington (OC, running backs coach).

Fritts has a Masters in engineering, but always thought he may get into coaching. Upon returning to Richmond from Pittsburgh after college, Fritts began his local coaching career at Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot under then-Knights head coach Mike Henderson, now the head man at Powhatan.

Henderson and Fritts won three state titles together at BSH before Fritts became the head coach in 2012 and led the Knights to a fourth championship.

Henderson in 2012 took the head job at Douglas Freeman. Fritts, an offensive lineman and captain in his own playing days, was the offensive line coach at Freeman from 2013 to 2018, when Henderson left to lead the Indians program.

Fritts' family lives close to Atlee, so he shifted to become an assistant on the Raiders' staff before leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Mechanicsville (then Lee-Davis) under former Mustangs coach Ryan Turnage.

Fritts stayed on at Mechanicsville to help current head coach Shane Reynolds as he took over the Mustangs program.

Fritts is currently a track coach Atlee, where he works with the Raiders' throwers. He plans to at least finish off the winter track season with Atlee, and perhaps continue to work with the Raiders spring track athletes on a limited basis.

But come spring, much of his time will be taken up by his new gig. Since the news went public Tuesday, Fritts has had a good few local coaches and former players reach out with well wishes.

"The coaching community has reached out a lot so far in the short time since it's been announced, I'm appreciative to them," said Fritts, who also helps organize the Big River Rivalry All-Star Game and is involved with the Touchdown Club of Richmond.

"I'm excited to get started, looking to build this program to where I think it could be. The ceiling is really high. Tucker is a sleeping giant, we've just got to wake him up."