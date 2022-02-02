J.R. Tucker O-lineman Noah Hartsoe commits to Virginia as preferred walk-on

J.R. Tucker senior right guard and first-team All-Metro honoree Noah Hartsoe announced his commitment to play football as a preferred walk-on at Virginia on Tuesday.
A fleet-footed, 6-foot-4, 312-pound force in the run game, Hartsoe was instrumental in leading the Tigers to their first playoff appearance in 29 years under second-year coach Phillip Sims, who spent a season in Charlottesville in his playing days.
When Sims arrived at Tucker, Hartsoe immediately stood out as the biggest kid on the team, the coach said with a chuckle.
"And then once you watch him work and see how much he wants it, he's self-motivated, you don't have to do or say a lot to get him going," Sims said.
When Tucker got in a jam and needed a yard this season, Sims kept it simple -- put your best players in a position to have success.
"So if I need a yard, I'm going behind [No.] 75 [Hartsoe]," he said. "It was really that simple. The other team knew it was coming, we knew it was coming, the whole crowd knew it was coming. You get in situations like that, you go let him be the dominant player he is."
Hartsoe took an unofficial visit to UVA last Wednesday and said he was blown away. Cavaliers director of high school relations Blanda Wolfe was instrumental in his recruitment.
"It's always been my dream school and the academics at Virginia are top-tier," Hartsoe said. "And the ability to play Power Five, ACC ball is something I couldn't pass up. And to be able to play with Coach TJ [Tony Elliott] and a great staff that wants to win championships, that's why I chose it."
Sims saw Hartsoe's potential as a Division I recruit during the pandemic-abbreviated season last spring. There was a presence about him, Sims said, a palpable confidence and commitment that led the coach to expect great things from his hulking right guard.
"The bigger the stage, the better the opponent, the better he played," Sims said of Hartsoe, who had some of his best games against top competition such as Highland Springs and Hermitage.
"When you're talking about Tucker football, historically, you don't necessarily think of the big-time Division I players. That was a battle we had to fight, getting people's attention. Because once you watch him, it's not up for debate how good this kid is."
Hartsoe met Sims in spring 2020 and said his head coach has helped instill in him a confidence on the gridiron he hasn't always had after taking a break from the game and not playing his eighth grade or freshman years.
"He's been huge. He's completely turned the Tucker program around," Hartsoe said of Sims.
"Obviously he played a really high level so he knows what it takes. Whatever he demanded of me and the team, that's what we wanted to give because he knows how to play and be successful at that level. He's very smart at the game of football. It's been great learning under him. We'll stay in contact throughout college."
Sims' first coaching stop was at John Marshall, where he helped revitalize the Justices program in three years at the helm. He's spearheaded a similar reclamation project at Tucker and said Hartsoe's commitment is a major step forward for his program.
"You have to constantly fight that perception that kids don't want to play at smaller schools or schools that are, historically, less known for football because they're concerned about their chances of going to the next level," said Sims, who's seen both ends of that spectrum as a star high school quarterback at Chesapeake powerhouse Oscar Smith.
"No matter who you are, if you can play, they're going to find you. Now, this [Hartsoe's commitment] opens up the eyes that, 'Maybe we need to get our eyes over there.' It's a great start, but we're nowhere near finished."
Hartsoe is a self-proclaimed "Marvel nerd" and "big science guy" who plans to study either kinesiology or biology at UVA with the long-term hope of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.
