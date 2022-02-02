J.R. Tucker O-lineman Noah Hartsoe commits to Virginia as preferred walk-on

"Obviously he played a really high level so he knows what it takes. Whatever he demanded of me and the team, that's what we wanted to give because he knows how to play and be successful at that level. He's very smart at the game of football. It's been great learning under him. We'll stay in contact throughout college."

Sims' first coaching stop was at John Marshall, where he helped revitalize the Justices program in three years at the helm. He's spearheaded a similar reclamation project at Tucker and said Hartsoe's commitment is a major step forward for his program.

"You have to constantly fight that perception that kids don't want to play at smaller schools or schools that are, historically, less known for football because they're concerned about their chances of going to the next level," said Sims, who's seen both ends of that spectrum as a star high school quarterback at Chesapeake powerhouse Oscar Smith.

"No matter who you are, if you can play, they're going to find you. Now, this [Hartsoe's commitment] opens up the eyes that, 'Maybe we need to get our eyes over there.' It's a great start, but we're nowhere near finished."

Hartsoe is a self-proclaimed "Marvel nerd" and "big science guy" who plans to study either kinesiology or biology at UVA with the long-term hope of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.